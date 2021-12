HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The holiday season is upon us and many people are gearing up to travel across the nation. The Alabama Department of Public Transportation (ALDOT) wants to make sure you get to your destinations safely this year. To help drivers and workers stay safe on the roads this year, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from 6 a.m. on December 24 until 11:59 p.m. on December 26.

