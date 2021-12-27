ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadband Development Authority legislation becomes law

By Melina Druga
Cover picture for the articleGov. Tom Wolf signed nine bills into law Wednesday, including House Bill 2071, now Act 96 of 2021, establishing the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. The authority will help to manage a minimum of $100 million in federal aid the state will receive from a federal infrastructure bill. Funding will be used...

