ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Duchess Meghan Trends Online After Daily Mail Publisher Finally Acknowledges Court Defeat

By Omid Scobie
goodhousekeeping.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a legal battle lasting almost three-years, Britain’s Mail on Sunday has finally admitted defeat and printed a front-page legal notice accepting Duchess Meghan’s court win. The tabloid’s December 26 edition features the court-ordered headline confirming the Duchess of Sussex’s May victory, which saw judge Lord Justice...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Markle
The Independent

What did Harry and Meghan get up to in 2021?

It’s been an eventful 12 months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After they stood down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proceeded to book up their 2021 diary rather quickly with a slew of deals, ranging from Netflix to Spotify.In March, the world awaited as Harry and then-pregnant Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview — one which even led to Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan resigning from his role. May saw Prince Harry’s mental health documentary The Me You Can’t See land on Apple TV+...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duchess#Daily Mail#Uk#Associated Newspapers#The British High Court#Court Of Appeals#Mail Online
TODAY.com

Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle got a court-mandated front-page mea culpa from a U.K. tabloid. In 2019, Mail on Sunday published parts of a private letter from Markle to her estranged father. A British court ruled in her favor in her claims of copyright infringement.Dec. 27, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle: Why Are People Being PAID to Bully the Duchess on YouTube?

If you spend any time at all on social media, then we probably don't need to tell you it can be a very nasty place. Regular people with followings in the triple digits often experience bullying and harassment, and obviously, the problem is much more severe in the case of public figures who can't remove themselves from the online discourse even when they want to.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gains payout from Mail on Sunday after final victory in three-year legal fight

The Duchess of Sussex has agreed “financial remedies” with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, bringing to an end a bitter, three-year legal battle. The Sunday newspaper printed a statement on its front page acknowledging that the Duchess had won her copyright infringement claim after the paper and the Mail Online published extracts of a letter she sent her father.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
CNN

Daily Mail and Mail Online publisher quits stock market after 90 years

London (CNN Business) — A billionaire British aristocrat is taking the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail Online private after agreeing to buy out minority shareholders in a deal valuing the company at £885 million ($1.2 billion). Lord Rothermere, whose great grandfather founded the newspaper empire in...
BUSINESS
Elle

Meghan Markle Gets Published Apology From U.K. Tabloid After Legal Victory Against Them

On Sunday, December 26, the Mail on Sunday printed an apology to Meghan Markle. They were required to issue the statement after losing a lengthy court battle to Markle for breaching the Duchess of Sussex's privacy. In 2019, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline websites published parts of a 5-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, which she had sent in advance of her marriage to Prince Harry in May of 2018. Her father chose not attend.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

UK’s Mail on Sunday Prints Front Page Mea Culpa After Meghan Markle’s Legal Victory, Publishers to Pay Her ‘Financial Remedies’

The United Kingdom’s Mail on Sunday printed a statement on its front page admitting that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, won her copyright claim against the paper’s publisher. “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The...
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

UK tabloid acknowledges legal loss to Duchess Meghan with front-page statement

(LONDON) — After a failed appeal earlier this month, Britain’s The Mail on Sunday included a front-page notice on Dec. 26 to readers that it lost the legal battle over publishing parts of a handwritten letter Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote in 2018 to her now-estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2019.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy