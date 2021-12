By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish JEANETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Local fire departments are urging homeowners to test, replace and install smoke detectors inside their homes after two fatal fires in Pennsylvania this week. The City of Jeanette Fire Department posted a video on Facebook Thursday showing how quickly a fire can spread after a house caught on fire on South Fifth Street last week. The fire department said two adults and six children were able to escape safely after newly installed smoke detectors alerted them. “Escape would have been impossible after approximately three minutes from the time that the fire...

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO