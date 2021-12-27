ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat’s Caleb Martin steps back up after COVID puts him down for two weeks

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
With a pair of 3-pointers and 17 points Sunday against the Magic, Heat forward Caleb Martin announced he was back. John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Caleb Martin is the test case for the petri dish that is the Miami Heat when it comes to COVID and players missing time in NBA health-and-safety protocols, then picking up where leaving off certainly is within the realm.

On Dec. 8, against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena, the third-year forward had a night like no other in his NBA career, with 28 points, including six 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three assists.

And then he was gone, placed in NBA protocols three days later, not to see the court until Sunday, when he reemerged to tie Jimmy Butler for the Heat scoring lead with 17 points in the 93-83 victory over the Orlando Magic that extended the Heat’s home winning streak to five.

“I was itching to get back, just coming off a game like that,” Martin said, with the Heat turning their attention to Tuesday night’s visit by the Washington Wizards. “So just being on a super high, just wanted to keep that momentum, just continue to play like that.

“So obviously it sucked. It was terrible timing for me. But the fact that it was still my last game, you just know that you can build off it, regardless, whether you played the next day or not. So I just wanted to make sure I came in ready.”

When Martin was lost, it was during the initial wave of positive COVID test around the league. Now, a quarter of the NBA have found themselves sidelined by protocols, with twin brother Cody Martin of the Charlotte Hornets Heat teammate Kyle Lowry among the latest in that group.

“It almost made it better for me at the same time, just because I got it a little bit earlier than everybody else did,” Martin said. “Some people got to play a couple more games and they had to deal with the same thing. So I guess it was good that I just got it out of the way.

“But it almost seems it is inevitable. Everybody’s just getting it left and right. So it’s definitely a different league right now. A lot of guys in the G League are getting a lot of opportunities, so it’s awesome for those guys, especially being a guy who’s been in the G League. So I understand how much it means to them.”

Because of the toll of the absences, the NBA, during Martin’s absence, removed restrictions on how many nights players on two-way contracts can be on the active roster. Without the allowance, Martin could have run out of allowable games by the start of February. Now, any games on the active roster beyond 50 will have him paid at the standard NBA rate, twice his current pay scale.

“It’s a good sign for me, just being able to know that won’t affect my days or we won’t have to be super strategic about it,” he said. “But like I said before, same what I said, just coming into it, just playing like I’m on the team regardless. So that’s how I’m going to keep approaching it, regardless.”

Martin’s said his bout with COVID was relatively minor.

“Like the first two days, like I felt a little bit tired,” he said. “I slept most of the day. But after day two, I was good, pretty much.”

By rule, Martin had to remain away from the team for at least 10 days in quarantine, only then allowed to begin the monitoring and clearance process. The NBA and its players’ union are now considering a shorter quarantine, which could have Lowry back to the team sooner, having been placed in protocols Saturday.

“I’d be biased for sure,” Martin said, when asked if he would favor shorter quarantine. “I’d want to get back in six days or whatever it is. But like I said, bad timing again, because I already spent my 14 days or whatever it was, out. So that’s the timing I got.

“But if it doesn’t affect anybody and doesn’t mean guys are still giving it to other people, then, yeah, I’m in favor of it, as long as it’s still keeping people safe at the same time. Health is the priority.”

