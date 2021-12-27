ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosnian community in Iowa provides help for afghan refugees

 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Refugees arriving in Iowa from Afghanistan are getting a little help from others who know what they’re going through — people who came to Iowa from Bosnia.

KCCI-TV reports that on Sunday, the Bosniak American Association of Iowa and Des Moines Refugee Support teamed up for a donation drive at a mosque in Des Moines. Hundreds of items ranging from pillows to pots and pans to toiletries were donated for Afghan refugees.

“We know exactly what these people are going through,” said Sedina Traljesic, a volunteer with Des Moines Refugee Support.

Traljesic came to the U.S. from Bosnia in the 1990s and recalled the uncertainty that came with the move. Eventually, she said, the Bosnian community grew and became successful. Now, they’re giving back.

“It’s really kind of a one-stop place where they can get all the things they need to get started with their lives here,” said Erin Bell, a volunteer with Des Moines Refugee Support.

