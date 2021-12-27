ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abigail Breslin marks 1st Christmas since her father died of COVID

 4 days ago

Abigail Breslin marked her first Christmas since her father, Michael, died from COVID-19 earlier this year.

The "Little Miss Sunshine" actress shared an Instagram post on Dec. 24 and spoke about how "some days are harder than others" and grief, which she called "a tricky little monster."

"Merry Christmas eve everyone! I'm not gonna lie. This one is a weird one for me. My first holiday season sans my dada," Breslin, 25, began. "I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend... I'm truly blessed."

"I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone," she added, noting that she is grateful for the years she had with her "awesome dad."

Breslin ended her post with a message to others who are mourning a loved one.

"To anyone who's missing someone this holiday seaso[n]... I see you, I hear you and you're not alone. Nonetheless, I'm going to heavily cherish those who are here and hug them harder than ever," she concluded. "Merry Christmas to all... and to all, a good night."

Breslin shared the news that her father, Michael, died on Feb. 26. In the post she wrote, "It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short."

