Monday’s deals: COVID-19 tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $50 Amazon gift card deal, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago

Black Friday is behind us, Cyber Week is long gone, and now Christmas 2021 has passed as well. That means all the best bargains of the year are done, right? Not a chance! Major online retailers like Amazon are making one last push and you won’t believe how incredible the deals are right now. As a matter of fact, some popular products are on sale for even less than they were on Black Friday 2021!

Amazon’s daily deals page is packed with hundreds and hundreds of incredible deals right now. It’ll take forever to scroll through them all though, so we rounded up all the best ones for you on Monday.

Monday’s best deals

To start things off, there’s one particularly important deal that we can’t even believe is real.

Shocking though it may be, Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now and ready to ship out quickly. Even more shocking is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s most popular COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a massive 39% discount!

It’s impossible to find tests in stores across most of the country right now, so this is a big deal. Stock up while you can, and grab some KN95 masks made in the USA while you’re at it.

On top of that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock right now, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out last week, but now they’re back in stock for $197 instead of $249.

That’s amazing! And on top of that, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.

First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

  • Want N95 masks instead? Our readers have been flooding Amazon now that Honeywell N95 masks are in stock at such a great price
  • The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is back down to its Black Friday price of $99.95 instead of $150

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

  • You’ll also find Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad at an all-time low price today

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

  • FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
  • First-time gift card buyers only — details here
  • MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
  • First-time reloaders only — details here

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

  • Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)!
  • Eligibility details are right here

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals down below.

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE!

Buy NowCoupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

