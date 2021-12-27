Monday’s deals: COVID-19 tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $50 Amazon gift card deal, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is behind us, Cyber Week is long gone, and now Christmas 2021 has passed as well. That means all the best bargains of the year are done, right? Not a chance! Major online retailers like Amazon are making one last push and you won’t believe how incredible the deals are right now. As a matter of fact, some popular products are on sale for even less than they were on Black Friday 2021!

Amazon’s daily deals page is packed with hundreds and hundreds of incredible deals right now. It’ll take forever to scroll through them all though, so we rounded up all the best ones for you on Monday.

Monday’s best deals

To start things off, there’s one particularly important deal that we can’t even believe is real.

Shocking though it may be, Amazon has COVID-19 rapid tests in stock right now and ready to ship out quickly. Even more shocking is the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s most popular COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a massive 39% discount!

It’s impossible to find tests in stores across most of the country right now, so this is a big deal. Stock up while you can, and grab some KN95 masks made in the USA while you’re at it.

On top of that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are also back in stock right now, which is HUGE news. They finally sold out last week, but now they’re back in stock for $197 instead of $249.

That’s amazing! And on top of that, there are two Amazon device deals that you really need to see.

First, you can also get a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 thanks to a crazy promotion! Use the code PLUG at checkout to get the deal, but not everyone is eligible. See the terms and conditions for more info.

On top of that, certain people are eligible for only $0.99 Echo Dot smart speaker when you get it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (Prime members) or $9.99!

Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

Best-selling and top-rated COVID-19 rapid tests aren’t just in stock at Amazon — they’re on sale with a huge 39% discount!

While you’re at it, KN95 masks made in the USA are only $1.50 each

Want N95 masks instead? Our readers have been flooding Amazon now that Honeywell N95 masks are in stock at such a great price

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer is back down to its Black Friday price of $99.95 instead of $150

Or, get the Ninja DZ201 Foodi air fryer with dual frying basets for $149.99 instead of $180

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $197 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again

instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each

are on sale for just $15 each Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews have RARE discounts with prices starting at $14.99

You’ll also find Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad at an all-time low price today

Get the best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $19.95!

Or, pick up Amazon’s top-rated AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 42,000+ 5-star reviews is on sale for $33

Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale

You can also get the #1 best-selling AncestryDNA test kit for just $69!

Brand new Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones have their first discount ever

Score a new Samsung phone with savings up to $200

🤑 Free money from Amazon 🤑

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON : Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21 , get $10 free!

MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload

Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG

Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)!

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $16.99 🚿

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals down below.

