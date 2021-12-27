ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

VIDEO: Brave Young Woman Faces Off With Mountain Lion

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrSM4_0dWjMY9n00
Source: Youtube and Viral Hog

Have you ever gotten close to a mountain lion? They're beautiful, but very dangerous creatures. They're also fairly mercurial, and tend to stay away from humans if possible. But not this mountain lion. When a young woman and her father got separated during a hunting trip, this mountain lion saw an opportunity to take down a bigger quarry - but the young woman is unflappable, and knows just what to do.

This incredibly tense video, filmed on November 1st in Colorado, begins with a mountain lion getting closer and closer to a young woman. She films the mountain lion because she, as she says later, she thinks that it'll be easy to scare the mountain lion away by shouting and making herself appear larger. But this mountain lion isn't dissuaded by the usual precautions and keeps on creeping closer and closer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xg5uE_0dWjMY9n00
Source: Youtube and Viral Hog

The young woman yells and makes a growling noise she later describes as being like baby Simba's roar. But the situation deteriorates. Next, the young woman throws her phone into the snow (you don't see that very often in these videos - in these strange times in which we live it seems that many people would rather leave a cool video behind than be as safe as possible). Even so, though the camera is in the snow, we can still hear all the dramatic events unfolding. That includes the low, resonant growl of the approaching mountain lion, and, finally, the crack of a rifle shot.

The young woman fired her rifle, something she didn't want to have to do. But thank goodness she did.

Once the cat, struck by the bullet, runs away, the woman retrieves her phone and briefly summarizes what we've just missed. Then, after another edit, we see her standing on her porch while she explains in greater detail what happened.

While it is unfortunate that a mountain lion lost its life as a result of the altercation, we are very thankful that this remarkable young lady was able to keep a cool head during the encounter.

See the whole video below!

Comments / 0

Related
lawandcrime.com

Mom Who Executed Her Kids with Shotgun, Called 911, and Waited on Front Porch While Covered in Blood Is Sentenced to Prison

A judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday sentenced a woman to spend the rest of her life behind bars after she admitted to executing her own children in cold blood by shooting them in the head inside their family home earlier this year. Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Mancini handed down the mandatory minimum of two life sentences after Krisinda Bright pleaded guilty to the February 2021 murders of 16-year-old Jeffrey “JJ” Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

From The ‘Real-Life Mowgli’ To The ‘Human Pet,’ Learn The Bizarre Stories Of 9 Feral Children From History

Often abandoned by their parents or forced to escape abusive situations, these feral children grew up in the wild and in some cases were literally raised by animals. If the history of human evolution has taught us anything, it’s that the most human trait of all is our ability to adapt. Though survival on this planet has certainly gotten easier over time, these nine stories of feral children remind us of our roots — and the perils of life in the wild.
ANIMALS
WREG

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Cat
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Royal guard knocks child to ground during march

A royal guard at the Tower of London was filmed knocking over a child who was in his way.Footage of the accident prompted arguments over whether the soldier or the child’s parents were to blame.In the clip shared anonymously on TikTok and reported by Ladbible, two royal guards were seen marching at the London landmark, watched by tourists.But the child quickly stepped right into the path of one of the guards, and was pushed to the ground. The soldier lifted his leg to avoid stepping on the boy, shouted and carried on marching.Onlookers gasped as the child fell to the ground, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
cwbchicago.com

3-time gun offender is charged with Rogers Park murder than went viral

A three-time convicted gun offender was charged Wednesday with shooting an acquaintance in the back of his head at point-blank range in Rogers Park last year — a murder that spread widely as a viral video. Steven Hayer, 26, was arrested Tuesday. Surveillance video from a home on the...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Marauding Monkeys Wage Rumored 'Revenge War' on Dogs in Indian Village

In a wild story out of India, a menacing troop of monkeys has declared war on a village's dog population and residents believe that the bizarre campaign of violence is being driven by revenge. According to a local media report, the site of the very strange conflict is the small community of Lavool, which is home to approximately 5,000 people. Around three months ago, villagers say, an incident occurred wherein an infant monkey was killed by some dogs and the fatal encounter sparked a thirst for revenge from the other simians living in the area. Since that time, it is claimed that a staggering 250 puppies have been killed by marauding troops of monkeys that snatch the unfortunate animals and drop them from great heights.
ANIMALS
Radar Online.com

'Girls Gone Wild' Founder Joe Francis Says Twin Daughters Are Missing, Baby Mama Abbey Wilson Fires Back At Kidnapping Accusations

Joe Francis claims his twin daughters have been missing for nearly two weeks and that his baby mama is nowhere to be found, but she is telling a different story. According to alleged legal documents, the 7-year-old girls' mother – 33-year-old Abbey Wilson – has been ignoring court orders to let Joe see their children in Mexico, where the 48-year-old Girls Gone Wild founder has a massive estate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
1K+
Followers
179
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy