The second year of the pandemic began with high Covid-19 cases and limited vaccine availability. As the year went on, risk levels went up and down with the emergence of new variants and the increased availability of vaccines. But a lot more happened in Houston's business community in 2021 than Covid-related news — so much so that we couldn't mention it all here. Check out the rest of the Houston Business Journal's Dec. 31-Jan. 6 issue for trends that played out in Houston's top industries throughout the year, and read on for some highlights of the news affecting the area in 2021.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO