American Towns With the Highest Rate of Break-Ins

Burglary -- defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony -- is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically committed for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns with the highest burglary rates. Towns are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

In every town on this list, break-in rates are far higher than -- and in some cases more than 10 times -- the national rate of 314 burglaries per 100,000 people. The vast majority of towns on this list are in the South, including 15 in North Carolina alone.

Burglary -- along with larceny and vehicle theft -- is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to higher than average burglary rates, in nearly every town on this list, the overall property crime rate also exceeds the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the most property crimes in every state.

50. Eagle Lake, Texas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,344.6

> Total burglaries: 51 -- 549th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,293.7 -- 1,021st highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 87 -- 1,548th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,739

49. Perkins, Oklahoma

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,349.9

> Total burglaries: 38 -- 824th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,735.3 -- 768th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 77 -- 1,396th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 2,855

48. Berwick, Louisiana

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,351.7

> Total burglaries: 59 -- 425th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,291.0 -- 1,023rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 100 -- 1,730th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 4,584

47. Benson, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,351.7

> Total burglaries: 54 -- 505th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,481.9 -- 106th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 219 -- 995th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,731

46. Kinston, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,359.4

> Total burglaries: 270 -- 9th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,071.9 -- 66th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 1,206 -- 8th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 20,398

45. Pineville, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,400.0

> Total burglaries: 129 -- 81st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 10,353.8 -- 9th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 954 -- 34th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 8,749

44. Marion, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,412.0

> Total burglaries: 111 -- 126th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,584.5 -- 100th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 439 -- 356th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 7,834

43. Pawhuska, Oklahoma

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,417.6

> Total burglaries: 48 -- 599th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,750.7 -- 355th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 127 -- 1,595th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,481

42. Helena-West Helena, Arkansas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,417.8

> Total burglaries: 143 -- 62nd highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,907.8 -- 155th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 495 -- 264th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 10,749

41. Potosi, Missouri

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,440.8

> Total burglaries: 37 -- 853rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 9,852.0 -- 12th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 253 -- 823rd highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 2,608

40. Barstow, California

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,443.4

> Total burglaries: 347 -- 3rd highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,860.1 -- 326th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 928 -- 40th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 23,899

39. Orangeburg, South Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,468.6

> Total burglaries: 184 -- 28th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,560.8 -- 44th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 822 -- 61st highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 12,861

38. Idabel, Oklahoma

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,494.1

> Total burglaries: 102 -- 151st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,386.4 -- 52nd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 436 -- 359th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 6,924

37. Pauls Valley, Oklahoma

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,521.8

> Total burglaries: 93 -- 181st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,401.9 -- 223rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 269 -- 760th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 6,139

36. Toppenish, Washington

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,524.1

> Total burglaries: 134 -- 73rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,516.4 -- 104th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 485 -- 280th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 8,873

35. Premont, Texas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,540.9

> Total burglaries: 39 -- 802nd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,659.4 -- 1,569th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 42 -- 785th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 2,580

34. Live Oak, Florida

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,560.5

> Total burglaries: 109 -- 131st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,564.8 -- 417th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 249 -- 841st highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 6,890

33. Pearisburg, Virginia

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,565.5

> Total burglaries: 41 -- 754th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,894.6 -- 321st highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 102 -- 1,750th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 2,652

32. West Monroe, Louisiana

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,565.8

> Total burglaries: 190 -- 25th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 7,540.8 -- 26th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 915 -- 42nd highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 12,583

31. Vergennes, Vermont

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,591.0

> Total burglaries: 41 -- 754th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,793.9 -- 734th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 72 -- 1,331st lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 2,596

30. Warr Acres, Oklahoma

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,607.5

> Total burglaries: 163 -- 44th highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,201.2 -- 256th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 426 -- 375th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 10,180

29. Newport, Arkansas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,616.6

> Total burglaries: 120 -- 102nd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,873.6 -- 73rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 436 -- 359th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 7,616

28. Vinton, Louisiana

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,616.9

> Total burglaries: 52 -- 538th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,633.1 -- 187th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 149 -- 1,407th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,298

27. Natchitoches, Louisiana

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,623.1

> Total burglaries: 282 -- 7th highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,106.8 -- 62nd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 1,061 -- 20th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 17,898

26. Henderson, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,641.9

> Total burglaries: 244 -- 13th highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,753.3 -- 84th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 855 -- 58th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 14,948

25. Brookhaven, Mississippi

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,682.7

> Total burglaries: 200 -- 20th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,340.1 -- 495th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 397 -- 414th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 12,115

24. Malvern, Arkansas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,714.4

> Total burglaries: 188 -- 27th highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,757.1 -- 353rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 412 -- 391st highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 10,920

23. Osceola, Arkansas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,731.3

> Total burglaries: 113 -- 121st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,489.0 -- 208th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 293 -- 670th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 6,908

22. Granite Falls, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,740.4

> Total burglaries: 81 -- 250th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,780.0 -- 81st highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 269 -- 760th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 4,628

21. Waldron, Arkansas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,794.3

> Total burglaries: 60 -- 409th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,037.1 -- 285th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 135 -- 1,526th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,405

20. Marksville, Louisiana

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,811.7

> Total burglaries: 96 -- 168th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,171.0 -- 57th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 327 -- 578th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 5,432

19. Atoka, Oklahoma

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,821.8

> Total burglaries: 55 -- 486th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,604.2 -- 190th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 139 -- 1,486th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 2,973

18. Corinth, Mississippi

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,867.1

> Total burglaries: 270 -- 9th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,515.6 -- 203rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 653 -- 122nd highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 14,562

17. South Tucson, Arizona

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,887.1

> Total burglaries: 108 -- 133rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 11,619.8 -- 7th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 665 -- 115th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 5,667

16. Bowling Green, Florida

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,908.4

> Total burglaries: 55 -- 486th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,226.9 -- 533rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 93 -- 1,636th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 2,893

15. Olney, Texas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,980.5

> Total burglaries: 61 -- 393rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,792.2 -- 737th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 86 -- 1,536th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,117

14. Canton, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,039.4

> Total burglaries: 89 -- 202nd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,072.4 -- 65th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 265 -- 779th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 4,277

13. Pembroke, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,040.8

> Total burglaries: 60 -- 409th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,462.6 -- 48th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 190 -- 1,156th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,002

12. Williamston, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,060.3

> Total burglaries: 106 -- 137th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,772.6 -- 82nd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 297 -- 659th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 5,312

11. Opelousas, Louisiana

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,060.7

> Total burglaries: 326 -- 4th highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,574.0 -- 43rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 1,040 -- 21st highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 16,234

10. El Dorado, Arkansas

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,071.6

> Total burglaries: 363 -- 2nd highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,531.2 -- 200th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 794 -- 68th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 17,982

9. Mascotte, Florida

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,118.1

> Total burglaries: 137 -- 70th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,813.9 -- 726th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 182 -- 1,197th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 5,743

8. Perry, Florida

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,170.4

> Total burglaries: 149 -- 56th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,996.4 -- 148th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 343 -- 539th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 6,896

7. Wadesboro, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,260.1

> Total burglaries: 118 -- 105th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,991.0 -- 33rd highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 365 -- 483rd highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 5,305

6. Tolleson, Arizona

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,677.4

> Total burglaries: 200 -- 20th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 12,168.7 -- 5th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 909 -- 44th highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 7,246

5. Laurinburg, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,690.4

> Total burglaries: 401 -- the highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,642.7 -- 184th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 692 -- 102nd highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 15,119

4. North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,743.3

> Total burglaries: 115 -- 118th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,556.3 -- 195th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 191 -- 1,152nd highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 4,194

3. Edenton, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 3,038.3

> Total burglaries: 139 -- 68th highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,245.9 -- 124th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 240 -- 891st highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 4,676

2. Dunn, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 3,328.9

> Total burglaries: 325 -- 5th highest of 3,876 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people: 7,671.8 -- 25th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 749 -- 82nd highest of 3,634 towns

> Population: 9,664

1. Red Springs, North Carolina

> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 4,326.6

> Total burglaries: 142 -- 63rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)

> Property crimes per 100K people: 8,409.5 -- 19th highest of 3,634 towns

> Total property crimes: 276 -- 729th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)

> Population: 3,378

Methodology

To determine the towns with the highest burglary rate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed burglary figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people -- using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these states were not excluded from analysis.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.