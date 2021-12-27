ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

American Towns With the Highest Rate of Break-Ins

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRhyn_0dWjM8XO00 Burglary -- defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony -- is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically committed for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far more common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns with the highest burglary rates. Towns are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

In every town on this list, break-in rates are far higher than -- and in some cases more than 10 times -- the national rate of 314 burglaries per 100,000 people. The vast majority of towns on this list are in the South, including 15 in North Carolina alone.

Burglary -- along with larceny and vehicle theft --  is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to higher than average burglary rates, in nearly every town on this list, the overall property crime rate also exceeds the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the most property crimes in every state.

Click here to see the towns with the most break-ins
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dfsT_0dWjM8XO00

50. Eagle Lake, Texas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,344.6
> Total burglaries: 51 -- 549th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,293.7 -- 1,021st highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 87 -- 1,548th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,739

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eF4UH_0dWjM8XO00

49. Perkins, Oklahoma
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,349.9
> Total burglaries: 38 -- 824th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,735.3 -- 768th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 77 -- 1,396th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 2,855

ALSO READ: The Safest City in Every State

48. Berwick, Louisiana
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,351.7
> Total burglaries: 59 -- 425th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,291.0 -- 1,023rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 100 -- 1,730th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 4,584

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqYl2_0dWjM8XO00

47. Benson, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,351.7
> Total burglaries: 54 -- 505th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,481.9 -- 106th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 219 -- 995th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,731

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2MUd_0dWjM8XO00

46. Kinston, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,359.4
> Total burglaries: 270 -- 9th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,071.9 -- 66th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 1,206 -- 8th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 20,398

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCSee_0dWjM8XO00

45. Pineville, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,400.0
> Total burglaries: 129 -- 81st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 10,353.8 -- 9th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 954 -- 34th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 8,749

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38miWH_0dWjM8XO00

44. Marion, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,412.0
> Total burglaries: 111 -- 126th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,584.5 -- 100th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 439 -- 356th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 7,834

ALSO READ: The City With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHkjx_0dWjM8XO00

43. Pawhuska, Oklahoma
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,417.6
> Total burglaries: 48 -- 599th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,750.7 -- 355th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 127 -- 1,595th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,481

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNgKl_0dWjM8XO00

42. Helena-West Helena, Arkansas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,417.8
> Total burglaries: 143 -- 62nd highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,907.8 -- 155th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 495 -- 264th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 10,749

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5sOk_0dWjM8XO00

41. Potosi, Missouri
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,440.8
> Total burglaries: 37 -- 853rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 9,852.0 -- 12th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 253 -- 823rd highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 2,608

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WODod_0dWjM8XO00

40. Barstow, California
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,443.4
> Total burglaries: 347 -- 3rd highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,860.1 -- 326th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 928 -- 40th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 23,899

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3lFm_0dWjM8XO00

39. Orangeburg, South Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,468.6
> Total burglaries: 184 -- 28th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,560.8 -- 44th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 822 -- 61st highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 12,861

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21skE8_0dWjM8XO00

38. Idabel, Oklahoma
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,494.1
> Total burglaries: 102 -- 151st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,386.4 -- 52nd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 436 -- 359th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 6,924

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxnHC_0dWjM8XO00

37. Pauls Valley, Oklahoma
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,521.8
> Total burglaries: 93 -- 181st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,401.9 -- 223rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 269 -- 760th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 6,139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWm2q_0dWjM8XO00

36. Toppenish, Washington
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,524.1
> Total burglaries: 134 -- 73rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,516.4 -- 104th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 485 -- 280th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 8,873

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uw9V_0dWjM8XO00

35. Premont, Texas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,540.9
> Total burglaries: 39 -- 802nd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,659.4 -- 1,569th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 42 -- 785th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 2,580

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwApB_0dWjM8XO00

34. Live Oak, Florida
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,560.5
> Total burglaries: 109 -- 131st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,564.8 -- 417th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 249 -- 841st highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 6,890

ALSO READ: City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjHgJ_0dWjM8XO00

33. Pearisburg, Virginia
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,565.5
> Total burglaries: 41 -- 754th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,894.6 -- 321st highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 102 -- 1,750th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 2,652

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aP64l_0dWjM8XO00

32. West Monroe, Louisiana
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,565.8
> Total burglaries: 190 -- 25th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 7,540.8 -- 26th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 915 -- 42nd highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 12,583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uciCp_0dWjM8XO00

31. Vergennes, Vermont
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,591.0
> Total burglaries: 41 -- 754th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,793.9 -- 734th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 72 -- 1,331st lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 2,596

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPX3k_0dWjM8XO00

30. Warr Acres, Oklahoma
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,607.5
> Total burglaries: 163 -- 44th highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,201.2 -- 256th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 426 -- 375th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 10,180

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFT6U_0dWjM8XO00

29. Newport, Arkansas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,616.6
> Total burglaries: 120 -- 102nd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,873.6 -- 73rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 436 -- 359th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 7,616

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Highest Property Crime Rates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02IdX4_0dWjM8XO00

28. Vinton, Louisiana
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,616.9
> Total burglaries: 52 -- 538th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,633.1 -- 187th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 149 -- 1,407th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,298

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfNoY_0dWjM8XO00

27. Natchitoches, Louisiana
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,623.1
> Total burglaries: 282 -- 7th highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,106.8 -- 62nd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 1,061 -- 20th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 17,898

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgjIU_0dWjM8XO00

26. Henderson, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,641.9
> Total burglaries: 244 -- 13th highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,753.3 -- 84th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 855 -- 58th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 14,948

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFFSa_0dWjM8XO00

25. Brookhaven, Mississippi
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,682.7
> Total burglaries: 200 -- 20th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,340.1 -- 495th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 397 -- 414th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 12,115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kJQ8_0dWjM8XO00

24. Malvern, Arkansas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,714.4
> Total burglaries: 188 -- 27th highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,757.1 -- 353rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 412 -- 391st highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 10,920

ALSO READ: The Safest City in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40InU5_0dWjM8XO00

23. Osceola, Arkansas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,731.3
> Total burglaries: 113 -- 121st highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,489.0 -- 208th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 293 -- 670th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 6,908

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dkx8W_0dWjM8XO00

22. Granite Falls, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,740.4
> Total burglaries: 81 -- 250th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,780.0 -- 81st highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 269 -- 760th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 4,628

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQCeG_0dWjM8XO00

21. Waldron, Arkansas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,794.3
> Total burglaries: 60 -- 409th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,037.1 -- 285th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 135 -- 1,526th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,405

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkER6_0dWjM8XO00

20. Marksville, Louisiana
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,811.7
> Total burglaries: 96 -- 168th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,171.0 -- 57th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 327 -- 578th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 5,432

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbOap_0dWjM8XO00

19. Atoka, Oklahoma
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,821.8
> Total burglaries: 55 -- 486th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,604.2 -- 190th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 139 -- 1,486th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 2,973

ALSO READ: The City With the Highest Robbery Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biC2W_0dWjM8XO00

18. Corinth, Mississippi
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,867.1
> Total burglaries: 270 -- 9th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,515.6 -- 203rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 653 -- 122nd highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 14,562

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179hSR_0dWjM8XO00

17. South Tucson, Arizona
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,887.1
> Total burglaries: 108 -- 133rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 11,619.8 -- 7th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 665 -- 115th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 5,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5PEk_0dWjM8XO00

16. Bowling Green, Florida
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,908.4
> Total burglaries: 55 -- 486th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,226.9 -- 533rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 93 -- 1,636th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 2,893

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEKlu_0dWjM8XO00

15. Olney, Texas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 1,980.5
> Total burglaries: 61 -- 393rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,792.2 -- 737th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 86 -- 1,536th lowest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,117

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2423vv_0dWjM8XO00

14. Canton, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,039.4
> Total burglaries: 89 -- 202nd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,072.4 -- 65th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 265 -- 779th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 4,277

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEs7A_0dWjM8XO00

13. Pembroke, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,040.8
> Total burglaries: 60 -- 409th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,462.6 -- 48th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 190 -- 1,156th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inipE_0dWjM8XO00

12. Williamston, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,060.3
> Total burglaries: 106 -- 137th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,772.6 -- 82nd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 297 -- 659th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 5,312

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEq1C_0dWjM8XO00

11. Opelousas, Louisiana
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,060.7
> Total burglaries: 326 -- 4th highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,574.0 -- 43rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 1,040 -- 21st highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 16,234

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YANTw_0dWjM8XO00

10. El Dorado, Arkansas
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,071.6
> Total burglaries: 363 -- 2nd highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,531.2 -- 200th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 794 -- 68th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 17,982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoEDE_0dWjM8XO00

9. Mascotte, Florida
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,118.1
> Total burglaries: 137 -- 70th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,813.9 -- 726th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 182 -- 1,197th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 5,743

ALSO READ: City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACh7J_0dWjM8XO00

8. Perry, Florida
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,170.4
> Total burglaries: 149 -- 56th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,996.4 -- 148th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 343 -- 539th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 6,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kt6PG_0dWjM8XO00

7. Wadesboro, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,260.1
> Total burglaries: 118 -- 105th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 6,991.0 -- 33rd highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 365 -- 483rd highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 5,305

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV3GU_0dWjM8XO00

6. Tolleson, Arizona
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,677.4
> Total burglaries: 200 -- 20th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 12,168.7 -- 5th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 909 -- 44th highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 7,246

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rtn7k_0dWjM8XO00

5. Laurinburg, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,690.4
> Total burglaries: 401 -- the highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,642.7 -- 184th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 692 -- 102nd highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 15,119

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9Mez_0dWjM8XO00

4. North Wilkesboro, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 2,743.3
> Total burglaries: 115 -- 118th highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,556.3 -- 195th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 191 -- 1,152nd highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 4,194

ALSO READ: American Cities With the Highest Property Crime Rates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zJYi_0dWjM8XO00

3. Edenton, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 3,038.3
> Total burglaries: 139 -- 68th highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 5,245.9 -- 124th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 240 -- 891st highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 4,676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUSoK_0dWjM8XO00

2. Dunn, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 3,328.9
> Total burglaries: 325 -- 5th highest of 3,876 towns
> Property crimes per 100K people: 7,671.8 -- 25th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 749 -- 82nd highest of 3,634 towns
> Population: 9,664

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBL2T_0dWjM8XO00

1. Red Springs, North Carolina
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 4,326.6
> Total burglaries: 142 -- 63rd highest of 3,876 towns (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 8,409.5 -- 19th highest of 3,634 towns
> Total property crimes: 276 -- 729th highest of 3,634 towns (tied)
> Population: 3,378

Methodology

To determine the towns with the highest burglary rate, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed burglary figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people -- using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these states were not excluded from analysis.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous City

What does crime look like in America, based on FBI statistics for 2020? The rate of violent crimes per 100,000 people in the United States rose for the first time since 2016. The homicide rate rose at a faster pace in 2020 than at any time since 1905. There were 398.5 violent crime offenses per […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities to Buy a House in America

Home prices surged 14.6% in April, the largest increase in more than three decades, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller property value index. It was the 11th straight month home prices had increased. The increase was partly the result of Americans seeking to move after experiencing the COVID-19 lockdowns.  However, there are some parts of […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#U S Census Bureau#Crime Rates#Louisiana#Alabama#Public Safety#American#Fbi#Uniform Crime Report
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Steakhouse in America

Steak, for better or worse, has become a staple of the diet of millions of Americans. Alongside the evolution of cattle shipments from ranches in the western United States after the Civil War, steakhouses began to pop up in American cities. Today, they are part of the restaurant landscape in many cities. While in New […]
RESTAURANTS
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Named the No. 1 Neediest City in the U.S.

One Michigan city apparently needs some help this holiday season. After all, Christmas is in full swing, it’s a great time to give to those in need. The crew at WalletHub has released a list of the most charitable states for 2022, as well as 2021’s neediest cities. For the report, WalletHub looked at more than 180 cities across the United States using factors such as poverty rates, food-insecurity rates and uninsured rates.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census’ Vintage 2021 report shows that America’s population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded. The Census report indicates that several factors contributed to the slow […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City With the Highest Divorce Rate

The annual divorce rate in America is 14.9 per 1,000 people. That number has fallen most years over the past decade. This may be due partly to the fact that fewer people are getting married. Nevertheless, the United States still has one of the highest divorce rates in the world. And the city with the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From Texas Are Moving to the Most

Texans have long had a reputation for taking pride in their state’s size and its notable place in U.S. history. A few weeks after declaring independence from Mexico in 1836, the state’s forces defeated Mexican troops, and Texas existed as an independent republic until it was admitted to the Union as a state nearly a […]
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Lowest Rates of Property Crimes

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI — known as Part I offenses — theft-related property crimes are by far the most common. There were a total 6.5 million property crimes reported in the U.S. in 2020, resulting in the theft of tens of billions of dollars worth of property — only […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Most Home Break-Ins

Burglary — defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony — is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Town in Every State

The effects of COVID-19 on American workers — unemployment, reduced incomes, and even a fall into poverty for many — are all too familiar in many parts of the United States. However, while the pandemic has had some impact everywhere, there are some highly affluent parts of the country where people are so wealthy that […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

83K+
Followers
50K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy