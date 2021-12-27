ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlander: Season Six: Starz Teases Drama Series’ 2022 Premiere (Watch)

Cover picture for the articleOutlander fans received a special gift for Christmas. Starz teased the return of the period drama by sharing a sneak peek from the season six premiere. This is in addition to the previously...

CinemaBlend

Outlander’s Sam Heughan’s Response To Caitríona Balfe’s Awards Nomination Is Totally Perfect

Of the things which seem like absolutes about Outlander, fans can count on a few definite facts. On the show, certainly, we will see everyone we love suffer at some point (probably several points), and someone will deliver some seriously sexy romantic scenes. Off camera, meanwhile, we can count on most of the folks who work on the drama supporting and / or delightfully poking fun at one another, especially on social media. And, now that Outlander’s Sam Heughan has offered a totally perfect response to co-star Caitríona Balfe’s awards nomination, their real life friendship has proven that, once again.
Hello Magazine

Outlander's Caitríona Balfe reveals Claire Fraser 'unravels' in season six following trauma

Caitríona Balfe has revealed some details about her character's emotional journey in the upcoming new series of Outlander. The actress, who plays Claire Fraser in the historical drama, could be seen chatting to the camera for a new promotional video shared on the series' official social media when she opened up about Claire's mental state "unravelling" in the new episodes.
Vulture

Outlander Season 6 Teaser: Caitriona Balfe Is Sam Heughan’s Angel

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released a clip to hold fans over until the season six premiere of Outlander. Taken from the first episode of the upcoming season, the teaser stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire. In a conversation that runs just under two minutes, the time-defying couple discuss the impending arrivals on Fraser’s Ridge — presumably referring to Tom Christie and his children). Claire notes that while more food and spare clothes will be necessary, they will make do, as always. Jamie then confesses that while he was in Ardsmuir Prison (which is where he met Tom in the Diana Gabaldon books that the show is based on), he saw his wife. “It’s what got me through it. You were always with me,” he says, concluding that he sometimes thinks she’s an angel. “Would an angel do this?” she replies, and they kiss. Och, aye! Season six of Outlander is set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
tvseriesfinale.com

Killing Eve: Season Four; BBC America Sets Premiere Date for Final Season (Watch)

Killing Eve has a premiere date for its fourth and final season. BBC America has released a teaser for the upcoming season of eight episodes which will debut in February. Starring Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina, the spy thriller follows a spy (Oh) and an assassin (Comer) who are obsessed with each other. Season four will find the women making their way back to each other, but the road will not be an easy one.
Talking With Tami

FX Sets Premiere Date For The Acclaimed Drama Series ‘Snowfall’

FX’s acclaimed, hit drama Snowfall will premiere its fifth season on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream on Hulu the next day. The premiere will include the first two episodes. FX will run a new teaser trailer in ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.
tvseriesfinale.com

Dynasty: Season Six? Has the CW Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber, Eliza Bennett, and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. Season five is all about legacy and what it means to leave something worthwhile behind. There’s no shortage of caviar and champagne, hair-pulling and pageantry, and a few new faces with old secrets ready to solidify their own dynasty.
tvinsider.com

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 (Finally) Gets a Premiere Date at FX

FX has (finally) set a return date for its hit comedy series after teasing one over the summer. Atlanta will premiere its third season with the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24, at 10/9c (and be available to stream the next day on Hulu). This news comes after a three-year hiatus. (Fortunately, we already know there will be a fourth season.)
tvseriesfinale.com

The Endgame: NBC Teases High-Stakes Thriller Series (Watch)

The Endgame is coming soon to NBC. The network has released a teaser for the upcoming thriller series, which stars Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, and Mark D. Espinoza. The series follows a criminal mastermind who orchestrates bank heists from behind...
tvseriesfinale.com

Mindhunter: Season Three? Jonathan Groff Ready to Return to Netflix Series

Mindhunter fans are hoping that Netflix and director David Fincher will make a third season of the crime drama series, and one star is ready to return. Jonathan Groff (above, right) spoke about the series during a recent interview about his role in The Matrix Resurrections feature film. Mindhunter is...
tvseriesfinale.com

New Amsterdam: Season Four; NBC Teases Medical Drama’s 2022 Return (Watch)

New Amsterdam returns from its winter hiatus next week, and NBC has released a video preview and new photos teasing the next episode of season four. The medical drama stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Shiva Kalaiselvan, and Chloe Freeman with Michelle Forbes and Sandra Mae Frank recurring. Viewers will see some significant changes when the series returns on January 4th.
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan gives worrying details about Jamie in Outlander season six – and fans are concerned

Sam Heughan has revealed what viewers can expect from Jamie Fraser's storyline in Outlander season six, and we're not surprised that some fans are concerned!. Chatting via the show's official Twitter account, Sam explained: "I think Jamie's past almost catches up with him slightly or comes back to haunt him. We meet some characters who come back into Jamie's life, and some are good, and some are more unsettling.
Hello Magazine

Sam Heughan shares racy first look clip from Outlander season six

Sam Heughan has shared a first look clip at the upcoming sixth season of Outlander – and it's pretty racy. The actor took to Instagram to reveal the new video which shows his character, Jamie Fraser, and co-star Caitríona Balfe's character Claire in a romantic embrace. In the...
Decider.com

When Will ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ Season 2, Episode 6 Premiere on Starz?

The holiday season is a great time to unwind, reflect, and perhaps catch up on a few shows you might have missed in 2021. If you’re looking for a new series to stream, Decider highly recommends How To with John Wilson (HBO), Mythic Quest (Apple TV+), and Starz’s indie wresting drama Heels. But the Christmas season also means that a number of our favorite shows take an extended hiatus. Like, for instance, Power Book II: Ghost.
