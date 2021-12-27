Let’s Talk Dallas County St. Pat’s Catholic School Principal Part 1

The Kuemper Catholic School System announced today (Thursday) that Kuemper High School Principal, Pete Haefs, is resigning to take a position with a northwest Iowa school. Haefs is to become principal for Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars effective Jan. 17. Haefs is a graduate of Hinton High School and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to be closer to family. His wife, Mendy, is a language arts/technology teacher at Kuemper Middle School and will be completing the school year before relocating. President, John Steffes, says, “We thank Mr. Haefs for his five-plus years of service to Catholic education at Kuemper. We wish him well in continuing his service to the Church and in our diocese.” PreK-8 Principal, Ted Garringer, will serve as 7-12 principal for the remainder of the school year with Assistant Principal, Kathi Milligan, taking on the duties of PreK-6 principal.

