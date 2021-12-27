ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Let’s Talk Dallas County St. Pat’s Catholic School Principal Part 1

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Pat’s Catholic School Principal Kandice Patillo talks...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

1380kcim.com

Kuemper High School Principal, Pete Haefs, Leaving Kuemper To Join Gehlen Catholic School System

The Kuemper Catholic School System announced today (Thursday) that Kuemper High School Principal, Pete Haefs, is resigning to take a position with a northwest Iowa school. Haefs is to become principal for Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars effective Jan. 17. Haefs is a graduate of Hinton High School and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to be closer to family. His wife, Mendy, is a language arts/technology teacher at Kuemper Middle School and will be completing the school year before relocating. President, John Steffes, says, “We thank Mr. Haefs for his five-plus years of service to Catholic education at Kuemper. We wish him well in continuing his service to the Church and in our diocese.” PreK-8 Principal, Ted Garringer, will serve as 7-12 principal for the remainder of the school year with Assistant Principal, Kathi Milligan, taking on the duties of PreK-6 principal.
CARROLL, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Middle School Student Council

Pella Middle School Student Council Members Abbie Brand, Abby Heitbrink, Reagan Anderson, Dev Dholakia, and Ben O’Halloran discuss how they’ve been helping others over the holiday season. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Year’s Closures For Dallas County

With today being New Year’s Eve, there are closures reminders for Dallas County residents to be aware of. For Perry residents, Perry city offices and Perry Water Works are closed today. The McCreary Community Building is closed today and tomorrow, but members 18-years-old and over can still use the 24-hour fitness room. The Perry Library is also closed today and tomorrow.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap

Today’s Harvest Academy Let’s Talk Indianola features Interim City Manager Charlie Dissell about the latest Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
theperrychief.com

St. Pat's recognizes December Shining Knights

St. Patrick School recently honored the December Shining Knights. The selected students were recognized by their teachers for being consistently respectful in the classroom, hallways, playground and at church. The December Shining Knights include Blake Splendore, Stella Cruz, Ian Perez-Rivera, Alex Recinos, Heidy Sanchez, Kai Farmer, Diego Lopez-Casas, Charlee Cromwell,...
PERRY, IA

