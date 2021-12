BANGOR, Maine — Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Bangor Bed Bath & Beyond, then tried to rob the Comfort Inn on Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bangor Police Department, a white man with some facial hair wearing a blue hoodie, shorts, sunglasses, and sneakers went into the Bed Bath & Beyond at 496 Stillwater Ave. around 6:15 p.m., making threatening statements and saying he had a weapon in his pocket. Police said he demanded cash from a clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

BANGOR, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO