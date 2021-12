Ford's very first electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, was at first met with some trepidation, but Ford fans and the broader car-buying public have warmed up to the idea of an EV carrying the famed Mustang name. That explains why the EV is now selling like hotcakes. Ford is ready to launch the 2022 model, which promises to come with bigger batteries and more range, but customers are already over the moon with the 2021 model. Take 87-year-old Pedro García for instance; this man has been around longer than the Mustang brand has been in existence, and he is the proud owner of a Mustang Mach-E.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO