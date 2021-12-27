ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations

By Paul Solman
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — After struggling with the coronavirus for far too long, the world understands all too well Belgium’s word of the year, “knaldrang!” — the urge to party, the need to let loose. Yet as New Year celebrations approach, the omicron variant is casting more...

Coronavirus
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

