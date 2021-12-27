ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Crime Stoppers seeks help to find shooting suspect

By Vanessa Le
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a shooting that happened near Stix Arcade bar on Dec. 12.

According to police, a fight occurred outside Stix Arcade bar at around 12:40 a.m. They said a man who wore a black coat with a fur-lined hood fired four shots down the sidewalk during the altercation, striking one subject. A 29-year-old man was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Investigators seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

WCIA

Urbana Police: 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night, which resulted in a death of a 17-year-old boy. Urbana police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunter Street at around 8 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

“It is unknown if the incidents are related:” Champaign Police release information on 2 evening shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police just released details of two shooting incidents that happened early Tuesday evening, resulting in a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old severely hurt. Champaign Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Redwood Drive at around 7:25 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WCIA

Shooting suspect makes court appearance

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect in a November Danville shooting pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday. Andre Parchman will now have a pre-trial hearing on February 1. Court records showed the man’s bond remained unchanged from a court appearance on December 1. Parchman’s bond is $150,000, meaning he must come up with $15,000 to […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two arrested in armed robbery investigation

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two juveniles were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday evening. Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies said that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, a woman was flagged down in the area of 1100th Avenue and 1200th Street in Watson by people standing near a stationary […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

BREAKING: Two injured in Tuesday night shootings

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are actively investigating two shootings that took place Tuesday evening. The first happened near the intersection of Redwood and Northwood Drives. Police told on-scene WCIA reporters that one person was shot, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 7:30 p.m., followed by a heavy police response. An ambulance was observed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
