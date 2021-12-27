Crime Stoppers seeks help to find shooting suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a shooting that happened near Stix Arcade bar on Dec. 12.

According to police, a fight occurred outside Stix Arcade bar at around 12:40 a.m. They said a man who wore a black coat with a fur-lined hood fired four shots down the sidewalk during the altercation, striking one subject. A 29-year-old man was shot and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg.

Investigators seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.