Sports Year in Review: Dewey Softball Statebound

By Sunrise Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue our look back at the top stories of 2021 you can’t ignore what happened on the Dewey softball diamond. The Lady Doggers qualified for their third consecutive state tournament, but this...

CBS Miami

2021: A Year To Remember – South Florida Sports

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In just a couple of days, we’ll put 2021 in the rearview mirror. So let’s take a look back at some of the biggest stories in local sports. In 2021, the coaching carousel in college football was in full swing. The University of Miami jumped on that bandwagon with both feet, luring hometown product Mario Cristobal to be the new coach of the football program with an $80 million deal to signal the university was willing to spend big to be big again. “We want to bring in people that, again, truly understand and are dedicated, and that understand...
clarencebee.com

Year in Review — Sports

COVID-19. More than a year into the pandemic that began in late 2019, the virus still dominated virtually every aspect of our daily lives, including how, when and where sporting events could safely take place. But unlike the spring of 2020 when so much remained unknown about the novel disease, athletes were not relegated to the sidelines – or, more […]
Person
Asa Hall
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

2021 in review: La Plata softball takes 2nd in Class 1

One Final Four trip wasn’t enough. The La Plata softball team followed last year’s run to a third-place finish with another Final Four trip this year, taking second in Class 1. Due to the pandemic, last year’s Final Four saw teams host the state semifinal games. Only the...
crescentavalleyweekly.com

The Year in Sports

If 2020 was remarkable for the absence of sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 was remarkable for the myriad ways in which athletes refused to be relegated to the sidelines and instead returned in creative, innovative and remarkable ways. The year kicked off with a game for the ages...
KTAL

2021 ArkLaTex High School Sports Year in Review

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a year to remember, full of victories, historic moments and championships in high school sports across the ArkLaTex. You can check out the 2021 ArkLaTex high school sports year in review in the video above. Happy New Year!
#College Softball#Hall Of Fame#Diamonds#Sports Year#Asa Hall Of Fame Stadium#Kaleena Downing#Florida International
mountain-topmedia.com

MOUNTAIN TOP SPORTS: Matney’s sudden death tops Year in Review

Here is a look back at the top Mountain Top Sports stories during 2021:. Legendary JC football coach passes from COVID complications. Condolences from around the Bluegrass and surrounding states poured in following the sudden death of legendary Johnson Central head football coach Jim Matney on Tuesday. He had been hospitalized for several weeks battling COVID-19-related issues.
OU Pounds Oregon in Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma football had a bad end to the regular season, but the Sooners bowl performance on Wednesday night will make OU fans feel better heading into the offseason. Oklahoma blasted Oregon in an Alamo Bowl win to remember, 47-32. Bob Stoops got another win as head coach of the Sooners...
newslj.com

2021 Sports in Review – A year of Dogie accomplishments

Despite 2021 being a crazy, challenging year full of relative unknowns, the Dogies managed to have some pretty special moments throughout the year. The Lady Dogies in particular enjoyed success in several different sports including basketball, soccer and volleyball. Let’s take a look back at how each of those seasons...
The Staten Island Advance

The 2021 Sports Year in Review: Far from perfect, but we’ll take it

The Staten Island sports year 2021 was far from perfect, and we all know why. But it also was pretty great … and we all know why. Sports in our borough made a tenuous yet triumphant return after the pandemic shutdown. “An abundance of caution” was a common phrase in 2021, but that caution allowed for competition to restart and things to feel a bit more normal.
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sports 2021 Year in Review

In 2021, Montgomery County had many tremendous stories involving athletics. From the Summer Olympics, to the Super Bowl, to the Final Four and from the fields, stadiums, gymnasiums and natatoriums of the UIL and private schools, a lot of memories were made, records and milestones achieved this years. Before we…
extrainningsoftball.com

2021: In Memoriam — A Tribute to Those the Softball World Lost This Year

Remembering those we lost from the softball world in 2021…. A name synonymous with Georgia State softball, the GSU stadium bears Heck’s name. He won 700 career games and led the entire state of Georgia into fastpitch softball. Roger Willhite, Houston Baptist assistant coach. Willhite served in the US...
KXAN

Texas hires Pitt’s Brennan Marion as new receivers coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s completed his coaching staff with the addition of Brennan Marion as the Longhorns’ new receivers coach and passing game coordinator. “I’m so excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” Marion said in a statement released by UT. “Coach Sark is as big time of an offensive coach […]
Sports Year in Review: Castillo Emerges Nationally

We continue our final couple of days of 2021 with our Year in Review Series, as we look back at the best local sports stories from the past calendar year. The emergence of Bartlesville High Bruin basketball guard David Castillo may be the biggest story of the year. The now-sophomore...
Ironmen Ready for Second Semester

The Nowata Ironmen basketball team is off to solid start to the season once again. The Ironmen are 4-2 currently and entered the winter break riding a three-game winning streak. A young core of Ironmen have performed well through the first part of the season so far. First-year head coach...
Bartlesville FFA Has Successful 2021

Two Bartlesville FFA students were recently recognized for their hard work and as a result they have each received $1,000 SAE grants from the National FFA Organization. Gracie Conley and Lexi Vick were selected to receive these grants. Additionally, 32 Bartlesville FFA members were able to attend Oklahoma FFA Leadership...
