Women and People of Color Benefiting Most From Home Business Boom

Tracy Prigmore’s own arduous path into hotel ownership inspired her to spark conversations, create platforms, and build networks in the hospitality space to support women and people of color aspiring to hotel ownership. Prigmore is the founder of TLTsolutions, a real estate investment and development firm, and She Has a Deal (SHaD), an education and networking platform for early career women that culminates in a pitch competition with a prize of $50,000 in hotel deal equity. Most recently, Prigmore partnered with Peggy Berg, founder and president of Castell Project, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, to establish Fortuna’s Table, an online community designed to provide resources and support to aspiring and established entrepreneurs to make their hotel ownership dreams a reality. Launched in July, the subscription-based hub provides curated information and virtual “tables” that connect subscribers to industry experts, potential mentors, and peers to share knowledge as they navigate their own hotel deals.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO