Ford Edge Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In December 2021

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Edge discount offers during December 2021 include a $2,000 cash bonus for 2022 models in select markets. Meanwhile, interest-free financing is available for 2021 Edge models, which may be combined with a $1,000 cash offer in select markets. It appears that the special financing incentive is available nationwide....

fordauthority.com

