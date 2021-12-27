ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marguerite Adelman: Urge Gov. Scott to limit state purchase of products containing PFAS

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Marguerite Adelman on behalf of the Vermont PFAS/Military Poisons Coalition and other groups and individuals.

As reported by Seven Days and VTDigger , the Vermont PFAS/Military Poisons Coalition has been conducting citizen science testing of PFAS in various locations in Vermont.

Since its inception more than a year ago, the all-volunteer coalition has been working to educate the public about PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) more commonly known as “forever chemicals,” and to mobilize grassroots, intersectional advocacy to demand public and environmental health action on PFAS chemicals.

While it was encouraging that Vermont passed S.20 (an act relating to restrictions on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and other chemicals of concern in some consumer products) last year, so much more needs to be done to reduce the harm caused by PFAS in our environment.

The poisoning of our air, water and soil must not be allowed to continue and time is of the essence. Even at very low concentrations (parts per trillion), PFAS undermines our immune systems and causes serious health effects. Remediation of these chemicals from the environment is far too expensive and difficult a task (if not impossible).

The far cheaper and far more effective alternative is to prevent their release into our air, water and soil in the first place.

Like Gov. Whitmer of Michigan (Oct. 27, 2021), we call upon Gov. Phil Scott to issue and sign an executive directive limiting state purchases of products containing PFAS. Gov. Scott can easily take this action on behalf of our environment without having to go through the Legislature.

Now that the health and environmental dangers of PFAS contamination are being studied and reported on every day, the floodgates of PFAS litigation have been opened. At present, manufacturers are the primary targets for lawsuits, but municipal and state governments and quasi-governmental bodies (like solid waste districts) are increasingly at risk of being sued.

We need our state government officials and offices to act more quickly, since the legislative process at the state and national level is so slow.  Through such an executive directive, Gov. Scott can require the state of Vermont to procure PFAS-free products whenever possible, a critical step toward using the state’s purchasing power to pressure businesses to stop using PFAS and toward smarter, safer alternatives.

Vermont needs to lead with science, work to keep families safe, and protect people (and its employees) from toxic contaminants.

Please contact Gov. Scott here at or at 802-828-3333. and ask him to issue an executive directive immediately to limit state purchases of products containing PFAS.  Wouldn’t this be a great way to start the New Year in Vermont?

The Vermont PFAS/Military Poisons Coalition include Vermont Environmental Advocates, Lake Champlain International, Vermonters for a Clean Environment, Water-Wise Vermont, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom-Burlington, WILPF U.S. Earth Democracy Committee, Vermont Traditions Coalition, Marguerite Adelman, Sylvia Knight, Nancy Price, Henry Coe, Pam Ladds, James Ehlers, Kai Mikkel Forlie, Karl Novak, Jane Hendley, Teresa Gerade, Nancy Wright, Nancy Rice and Robert Ackland.

