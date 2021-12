There has been a ruckus over how much actors were paid for their features in the Friday franchise and it is a conversation that was introduced by Faizon Love. The actor portrayed "Big Worm" in the classic film and while speaking with Comedy Hype, he claimed that he was only paid $2,500. The public accused Ice Cube, who produced the movie, of robbing the actors, but the Rap icon came forward to say that all participants were paid to scale.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO