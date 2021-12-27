ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review – Making Plans for Crimson Dawn in Marvel’s Darth Vader #19

By Kyle Larson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrimson Dawn continues to rattle the Empire – all the way to the top! Despite the Emperor dispatching Darth Vader to deal with the crime syndicate, Qi’ra and her agents are always one step ahead. Writer Greg Pak wastes no time throwing the Dark Lord of the Sith as a wrench...

