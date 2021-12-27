ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

5 more killings mean 2021 second-worst year on record in KC

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uI0I0_0dWjIhII00

Five killings in Kansas City, Missouri, during Christmas week have brought the 2021 total to 156, making it the city’s second-deadliest year on record. The Kansas City Star reports that only last year was worse, when Kansas City had 182 homicides. This year topped the 155 killings that occurred in 2017. The entire Kansas City metropolitan area, including the Kansas suburbs, has seen 215 homicides in 2021. Mayor Quinton Lucas, on Twitter, says the city will “never stop trying” to reduce the number of killings, calling it Kansas City’s “greatest challenge.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#The Kansas City Star
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
602
Followers
538
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy