ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Sweetheart’ Kyle Rittenhouse has ‘bigger intentions’ than Congress internship, claims Lauren Boebert

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wsLa_0dWjIdlO00

Right-wing Representative Lauren Boebert said that that despite many conservative members of Congress offering him an internship after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse likely has “bigger intentions” than interning on Capitol Hill .

The Colorado Republican made the remarks on former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s radio show. A jury last month found Mr Rittenhouse not guilty of five charges after he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Since then, Mr Rittenhouse has found fame on the American right. Even before then, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said he wanted to hire Mr Rittenhouse as an intern . After the verdict, Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona said he would arm wrestle Mr Gaetz for the opportunity to have Mr Rittenhouse in his office.

Ms Boebert said last month that Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina challenged Ms Boebert to an arm-wrestling match, to which Ms Boebert challenged Mr Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair, to a sprint .

“I have to tell you, the very first thing that he said was he saw our interview together talking about him interning in my office and how — remember I brought up that it was unfair, Madison Cawthorn wanted to challenge me to an arm wrestling contest over Mr. Rittenhouse, and I said, ‘I’m not going up against those muscles, I will challenge you to a sprint.’”

“And Kyle mentioned that, and he just loved it,” she added, also describing Mr Rittenhouse as “such a sweetheart”.

Ms Boebert said Mr Rittenhouse would visit some members of Congress who support him.

“You know, he’s gonna come out and visit some of us, but I think he has bigger intentions than being an intern in Congress,” she continued. Mr Gorka responded that while that might be true, “he needs a mentor”.

Earlier this month, Mr Rittenhouse spoke at Turning Point USA’s conference, where he was hailed as a “hero to millions”.

The verdict in Mr Rittenhouse’s trial left many, including President Joe Biden, disappointed. He commented that the verdict “will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included”, but added people “must acknowledge that the jury has spoken”.

Comments / 2

Related
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Lauren Boebert just tweeted a word that doesn’t exist

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted a word that doesn’t exist in the dictionary, and people were baffled. On Tuesday, Boebert took to her account in an attempt to insult President Joe Biden during his time campaigning for the presidency. And in the process, she wrote out and posted bizarre...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
blackchronicle.com

Kyle Rittenhouse, Invited Turning Point USA Speaker, Is On Sad Victory Tour

America, it’s about time we have a serious discussion about Republican thug culture and how it’s destroying the white community. The celebration of Caucasian gangster violence has got to stop before it fully takes control of the highly impressionable melanin-less youth because when white teenagers start shooting up schools, white America is always asking how we got here when it’s perfectly clear how—it’s all about the conservative urge to worship their bang-bang machines and deify the killers among them who use those weapons to cause havoc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Boebert put her brand on Washington politics in a rebellious first year in Congress

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first year in Congress firmly established her as a force of political defiance — a virtual legislator outlaw. If she wasn’t boasting about packing a pistol at the U.S. Capitol or setting off metal detectors and quarreling with Capitol Police, the Colorado Republican was trading verbal jabs with Democratic lawmakers or making a social media splash with a dress emblazoned with “Let’s go Brandon.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Sebastian Gorka
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Boston Globe

GOP’s Greene, Cawthorn look to grow their ranks

WASHINGTON — The defiant far-right acolytes of former president Donald Trump in the House Republican caucus have embarked on a targeted campaign ahead of the midterm elections to expand their ranks — and extend their power — on Capitol Hill. The effort, backed and guided by House...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Capitol Hill#Republican#American
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse says ‘I wouldn’t accept a penny’ for publicity tour

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently found not guilty of homicide charges, has not been compensated for any part of his post-trial publicity tour, he claims."I haven't been offered a penny, and I wouldn't accept a penny because I'm out here taking back my character telling the world who I am and defending myself in the public opinion," he told Fox News before being a speaker at the Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix last weekend.Mr Rittenhouse was among the top billing guests at the event and received a standing ovation when he came on stage as his own theme...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Journalist ejected from Turning Point USA for asking Kyle Rittenhouse questions ‘too aggressively’

Journalist Elad Eliahu was manhandled and thrown out of Turning Point USA conference America Fest for asking Kyle Rittenhouse a question “too aggressively”.The independent journalist had on Monday approached the acquitted Kenosha shooter in the premises of the conference to ask him a question.In a video shared by Mr Eliahu on Twitter, he can be seen repeatedly asking Mr Rittenhouse about his claims of supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.“Excuse me, Mr Rittenhouse, can you tell me why you support BLM?” Mr Eliahu can be heard asking Mr Rittenhouse while following him at the conservative event.One of the security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wolbbaltimore.com

Twitter Responds To Kyle Rittenhouse Becoming Right-Wing America’s New Hero

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We really need to talk about white America and Republican thug culture. Kyle Rittenhouse has only done one notable thing in his life—he traveled across state lines with a weapon he had no business carrying and he used it to kill two people and seriously injure a third during a protest he had no business being at.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Kyle Rittenhouse Is Being Handed the Torch of Conservative Victimhood for the Next Generation

Kyle Rittenhouse’s status as the new rockstar of the conservative movement was cemented on Monday, when he strode onstage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in front of fireworks, flashing lights, a DJ scratching over his name, and, most importantly, thunderous applause from the young people in attendance. “Kyle! Kyle! Kyle!” the crowd chanted as he smiled and sat down alongside Charlie Kirk, Jack Posobiec, Elijah Schaffer, and Drew Hernandez for a panel titled “Kenosha on Camera.” The discussion, as has been the case with the rest of Rittenhouse’s post-acquittal media tour, was geared around the idea that the teenager — who was...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adam Kinzinger says it's 'possible' some of his GOP colleagues were responsible for Capitol riot after Stop the Steal organizer reveals he had contact with Republican lawmakers in the lead-up to January 6

House January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is not ruling out the possibility that members of his own Republican Caucus were responsible for the Capitol riot in a stunning admission on Sunday morning. His interview comes less than two days after it surfaced that several GOP lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

407K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy