Opinion: What to do about the OSHA shot or test rule

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 17, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the nationwide stay...

Land Line Media

OSHA vaccine rule back on – for now

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration plans to move forward with its COVID-19 vaccine rule after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed an earlier court decision to put the emergency temporary standard on hold. Last week, the Sixth Circuit ruled 2-1 to dissolve the temporary stay...
HEALTH
Reason.com

Thoughts on Sixth Circuit OSHA Vax-or-Test Mandate Stay Decision and What Comes Next

Friday evening, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit vacated the stay barring implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to mandate vaccination or regular testing for COVID-19. (Josh Blackman noted the decision here.) The stay had been entered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit before challenges to the rule were consolidated in the Sixth Circuit. Earlier this week the Sixth Circuit also denied a petition for initial hearing en banc by an 8-8 vote.
U.S. POLITICS
natlawreview.com

Sixth Circuit Lifts Stay on OSHA’s Vaccine-or-Test Rule

On Friday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on OSHA’s vaccine-or-test rule for employers with 100 or more employees. In response, OSHA posted a brief statement on its website stating that large employers should have compliant policies in place by January 10th and be prepared to meet the rule’s testing requirements by February 9th.
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

What's The Truth About OSHA Mandates? - FULL SHOW 12-20-21

A study shows no difference in masked or unmasked schools and a rona outbreak on a fully vaxed cruise. Also Kristin Meghan and Tammy Clark talk about OSHA mask mandates. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!
EDUCATION
Health
Politics
Supreme Court
