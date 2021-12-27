Opinion: What to do about the OSHA shot or test rule

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration plans to move forward with its COVID-19 vaccine rule after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed an earlier court decision to put the emergency temporary standard on hold. Last week, the Sixth Circuit ruled 2-1 to dissolve the temporary stay...
Friday evening, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit vacated the stay barring implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard requiring large employers to mandate vaccination or regular testing for COVID-19. (Josh Blackman noted the decision here.) The stay had been entered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit before challenges to the rule were consolidated in the Sixth Circuit. Earlier this week the Sixth Circuit also denied a petition for initial hearing en banc by an 8-8 vote.
A federal appeals court has lifted the temporary stay that blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Covid-19 vaccine rule that will require large employers to mandate the vaccine or require weekly testing of unvaccinated workers. Shortly afterward, OSHA shed new light on its enforcement plans. The U.S. Court of...
On Friday, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on OSHA’s vaccine-or-test rule for employers with 100 or more employees. In response, OSHA posted a brief statement on its website stating that large employers should have compliant policies in place by January 10th and be prepared to meet the rule’s testing requirements by February 9th.
The U.S. Supreme Court is getting ready to weigh in on OSHA’s vaccine rule. Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted a stay on OSHA’s emergency temporary standard relating to a COVID-19 vaccine rule for employers with at least 100 employees. Those...
A study shows no difference in masked or unmasked schools and a rona outbreak on a fully vaxed cruise. Also Kristin Meghan and Tammy Clark talk about OSHA mask mandates. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!
The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
“Abortion carries significant physical and psychological risks to the maternal patient, and these physical and psychological risks increase with gestational age,” Mississippi lawmakers declared in the Gestational Age Act of 2018, the 15-week abortion ban the Supreme Court’s conservatives will likely use to eviscerate Roe v. Wade. Not...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Friday that repeals the Parental Notification Act of 1995, which required doctors to notify a pregnant minor's parent within 48 hours prior to an abortion procedure. The bill states that while a pregnant minor can choose to involve a family...
ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
The family of a man who died from COVID-19 that he caught from his wife, who was exposed at work, can sue her employer for damages, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, saying household members are not bound by the limits placed on employees by California's workers' compensation law. Workers’...
On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
On Jan. 18, 2022 a new Texas law will make it illegal for people to leave their dogs chained up outside. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 5 into law Monday, Oct. 25, that makes the unlawful restraint of a dog a crime in Texas. The law states dogs must have properly fitted collars and bans using chains or heavy weights as restraints. Restraints must also be no shorter than five times the dog’s length.
As the omicron variant surges in Massachusetts, COVID-19 cases have shot past 1 million in the state and the demand for residents to get tested has increased. Long lines of cars seeking to get tested were seen across New England just days after Christmas, with some reporting waiting in line for hours.
Comments / 0