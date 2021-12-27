Striving for Imprefection: Attitude calling

As we come to the end of the year, it is traditional to consider what we would like to change in the new year. I would like to see the US get serious about the climate crisis. Despite the record-breaking weather extremes of the past year, adversely impacting every part of our country, there are people who still doubt this is real, or that there is anything humans can do about it. People who know better, but still think they can make more money from “business as usual,” fund the media, sowing doubt, leading the faithful to their own doom. I wonder how bad it has to get before folks question their blind devotion to the sources of information that care so little for their fate. When that awareness comes, will it be too late?

