Premier League

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Among List of Defensive Targets for Barcelona

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is among Barcelona's list of defensive transfer targets, according to reports.

The Danish defender is out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 season, but manager Thomas Tuchel is expecting him to sign a contract extension.

Fellow defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract at the end of the season as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLIz0_0dWjHuUI00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As reported by Gerard Romero, Christensen is among the Catalan side's defensive transfer targets ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

It was previously reported, by Fichajes, that Barcelona had 'almost closed the negotiations' to sign the 25-year-old, as they are also keeping a close eye on Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt.

Barcelona have also shown interest in Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, as they look to strengthen their defence.

In order to finance these moves, the club, who are currently in the process of finalising a deal for Manchester City's Ferran Torres, are listing up to seven first team players on the transfer market.

Sources close to the club, however, are expecting both Christensen and Azpilicueta to sign contract extensions in west London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4kHn_0dWjHuUI00
IMAGO / News Images

Tuchel's side are expecting Antonio Rudiger to leave, with Real Madrid as the most likely destination, which means they will be looking at different options to reinforce their defence.

These options include Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer, as well as Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt.

Thomas Tuchel is keeping an eye on the two players to make a move either in the upcoming January transfer window, or in the summer of 2022.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
653
Followers
5K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

