Top Cards on Twitter 2021: The Write-Ins

By Cardinal70
 4 days ago

As we start to wrap up 2021 and head on into what will hopefully be a better and less pandemicy 2022, there is one piece of business we need to clear up. Back in October, for the seventh consecutive year (a fact that boggles my mind), I asked for your opinions...

cardsconclave.com

Top Cards on Twitter 2021: 26-51

All right, we are to the final group outside the Top 25. We’ll look at those in more detail but these folks are definitely worth your time as well!. Lots of great folks in this group. Christian has gone by a few names but has brought the heat under all of them. Josh is cardinalsgifs’s partner-in-crime when it comes to #bombsaway. I was looking at my books recently and realized I may have more written by Rob Rains than any other author. Huge jump for Rachael, who goes from write-in to just outside the top 25. Tito is, well, Tito and I appreciate him allowing me to always give him a hard time. We were fortunate enough to have Mr. Walton on Meet Me at Musial this year and hopefully it’ll become a regular occurance.
cardsconclave.com

Top Cards on Twitter 2021: 16-20

We’re quickly moving up the ranks and now we are at the back half of the teens. Some media types as well as some legendary Twitter handles in this one so let’s get right at it!. Number 20: cigarmike. Love all, trust a few, do harm to none....
cardsconclave.com

Top Cards on Twitter 2021: 11-15

If we were climbing a mountain, the air would be getting a little thin by this point. Of course, there would be no “we” in mountain climbing as I would have been left for dead somewhere around number 98. Metaphors, amirite? Anyway, let’s keep going. Number 15:...
