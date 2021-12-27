ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington plans to return for another season

By Bryant Crews
 4 days ago
Oklahoma is finally completely underway in San Antonio as they prep for this final game of the 2021 season in the Valero Alamo Bowl. While it didn’t end in a playoff game like they imagined to start the season, the Sooners head into this motivated and excited. They’ll be playing under interim but legendary Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops against the Oregon Ducks.

As they continue to get ready for this game, questions surrounding the program’s future and what could potentially be next for certain players have already become a talking point before the bowl games, and they’ll remain one after the bowl game.

Most of the names the Sooners expected would leave for the NFL have announced they would be gone, with a few exceptions, notably cornerback Woodi Washington being one of them.

Washington confirmed his intent to stay in Norman for one more season in the most matter-of-fact manner.

Washington was part of a group of Sooners’ defensive players fielding questions from the media when he let that be known. Washington also offered praise to his new coach in Brent Venables.

“Coach Venables it’s kind of like Coach Stoops, his resume speaksfor itself. He did a great job at Clemson, a great job when he was here at OU the previous time. “

Washington has become a veteran on the team as they head into winter workouts. With Washington stepping up and answering the call there, he plans on making a significant jump under the tutelage of Brent Venables and the rest of this defensive coaching staff.

In his short time, he’s racked up 79 tackles and four interceptions to boot. He took a step forward under Grinch but still has so much more to unlock into, and there are plenty of reasons that suggest Brent Venables can completely unlock then.

While no word on the rest of his DB room buddies, getting confirmation from the guy that’s likely your number one corner seems like a great place to start as you try to piece together your 2022 roster.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

