Two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Chargers were on the verge of taking control of the NFC West, leading the Kansas City Chiefs on a Thursday night. Los Angeles couldn't hold two fourth-quarter leads and 10 days later stumbled in an eminently winnable road game against the Houston Texans. Now the Chargers (8-7) face an uphill battle just to make the playoffs, with Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Denver Broncos now an imperative.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO