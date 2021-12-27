Christmas Eve Woods Fire on Grandfather Mountain

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire damaged an apartment in Merrill Friday morning. Crews responded to a 4-unit apartment building on the 700 block of North Memorial Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Only two of the four units were occupied and everyone was able to get out safely. Unfortunately, two cats died in the fire.

