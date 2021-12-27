Christmas Eve Woods Fire on Grandfather Mountain

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A presence of firetrucks could be found Friday evening near a railroad track just off Interstate 20, as a fire burned in rural Clyde. A witness told KTAB/KRBC that as a train made its way through the crossroads, it ran over a metal object, igniting a stray spark, and caught a […]
WALLACE, Duplin County — A fire in Wallace Friday leaves a family without a home right before Christmas. Around 1:30 p.m., the Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department and two other departments were called to a house on Riley’s Lane in Wallace. Duplin County Fire Marshall Emmett Stroud said...
A Godfrey home was heavily damaged by fire on Christmas Eve. There were no injuries reported, but the home in the 7000 block of Humbert Road sustained significant damage and the occupants were unable to return. The Godfrey Fire Protection District was called out to the scene late Friday night and once they arrived, called for assistance from Brighton, Fosterburg, and the QEM fire departments.
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire damaged an apartment in Merrill Friday morning. Crews responded to a 4-unit apartment building on the 700 block of North Memorial Drive just before 7:00 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Only two of the four units were occupied and everyone was able to get out safely. Unfortunately, two cats died in the fire.
A wildfire discovered south of Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve has doubled in size to 700 acres in the past day, the U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday, Dec. 28. The “low intensity fire” originated 10 miles southeast of Linville, in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area. It is only 20% contained, according to forest service officials in the Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue says they responded to a structure fire on Tindell Road Friday. JCFR says around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene and put the fire out at the room of origin. Officials say there is extensive heat and smoke damage throughout...
LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are continuing to battle a wildfire in Pisgah National Forest on Grandfather Mountain near Linville. The wilderness fire is located in the Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain. Linville fire units monitored the fire overnight and had equipment on the scene to protect residents and their homes. US Forest Service units […]
Did you trim a tree for the holidays? So are Grandfather Mountain’s resident elk. Each year, the resident animals at Grandfather Mountain receive a special holiday enrichment, courtesy of the area’s local Christmas tree farms. Each year, farmers donate leftover Fraser fir Christmas trees, which are given to...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Fire Department sent crews to put out a trailer fire on Christmas Eve in Boise. Crews arrived on the scene at around 9 p.m. at the 6400 block of S. Bruno Ave. Officials say they were able to get the fire under control...
UPDATE: The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was located in the "Roseboro area," according to its Facebook post. WXII removed the city as it's located in the southeastern part of the state. WXII is waiting to hear back from Linville Volunteer Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service to...
The call came in just before 7pm on Friday for a structure fire on the 300 block of E. Illinois Street. According to Division Chief Mike Larson, the flames were visible when crews arrived. Evansville Fire Department say neighbors around the structure fire reported homeless activity for some time. A...
Laurens, South Carolina – A Laurens family lost their home and their belongings in an afternoon fire on Christmas Eve. Marcus and Fallon English of the Wattsvile community had taken their children, Tryton and Mikayla, to Walmart Friday afternoon for some last minute Christmas shopping. It was there that her husband got calls from neighbors that their house was on fire.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze on a three-car detached shop on Christmas Eve. The Soldier Township Fire Department says just before noon on Christmas Eve, firefighters were called to a blaze on NW Silverstone. Upon arrival, crews said a detached three car shop was engulfed in flames.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to calls about a home ablaze in West Toledo around 4:30 am. They received reports that several people were trapped inside. Upon arrival, some family members managed to escape, but the crew searched and found an 11-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, dead on the second floor of the house.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, one person died after a house fire on the city’s west side Friday. The fire happened around 4:15 pm in the 10300 block of Thrush Avenue. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Arson investigators were called...
Along with Thanksgiving, today and tomorrow are the top three days of the year for cooking fires in Iowa and nationwide. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says December 24th and 25th will mean families and friends are gathering for a big meal — and they’ll usually congregate in the kitchen.
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person dies after trailer catches on fire in Arrowood Mobile Home Community in Grovetown on Christmas Eve. According to Columbia County dispatch, the call came in at 7:57 p.m. We do not know the identity of the victim at this time. We will continue to...
