ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Retailers prepare for rush of post-holiday returns, some deadlines extended

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwh6X_0dWjH5zq00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Retailers enjoyed a green Christmas with purchasing up 8.5% compared to last year despite supply chain issues. Now they are bracing for a whole new rush of shoppers — those looking to return unwanted merchandise.

Experts are estimating there will be $120 billion of returns this year. The good news is that many businesses are offering extended return windows.

Don’t Waste Your Money: Return policies

Walmart is expanding its return deadlines up to 90 days after Dec. 26 for items sold between Nov. 21 and Dec. 25, and Target is doing the same for unopened items sold between Oct. 1 and Dec. 25. Amazon is allowing returns through Jan. 31 for most items bought as early as Oct. 1.

“A lot of cases you can return gifts that were purchased online in-store, to a retailer’s in-store location, if you’re more comfortable with that. So that can be a lot easier for people rather than having to figure out how to ship a gift back,” said Kristin McGrath, editor of RetailMeNot .

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

If you don’t want to return an unwanted gift, think about donating or regifting it. And if you got a gift card you don’t want, you can sell it online for cash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Tech Bytes: Vehicle recalls, erased terabytes, and goodbye Blackberry

(WHTM) — In a major safety recall by Tesla, there were 475,000 vehicles affected. The more serious issue, however, concerns more Model S Sedans. A defective latch may cause the front truck to open while the car is moving. The other affects rearview cameras on some Model Threes. A technical glitch at Japan’s Kyoto University […]
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
abc27 News

Wave of canceled flights from omicron closes out 2021

(AP) — More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States […]
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Mcgrath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Deadlines#Whtm#Target#Retailmenot
abc27 News

Ephrata barber, Marine veteran collects bikes for Toys for Tots

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A typical day at the Sports Barber in Ephrata involves cutting, trimming, and shaving customers’ hair.  For owner Eric Bair, it’s business as usual. What makes this place unusual is what surrounds its walls and floors this time of year: bikes, and lots of them. “As many kids that are going […]
EPHRATA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy