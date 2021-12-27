Retailers prepare for rush of post-holiday returns, some deadlines extended

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Retailers enjoyed a green Christmas with purchasing up 8.5% compared to last year despite supply chain issues. Now they are bracing for a whole new rush of shoppers — those looking to return unwanted merchandise.

Experts are estimating there will be $120 billion of returns this year. The good news is that many businesses are offering extended return windows.

Walmart is expanding its return deadlines up to 90 days after Dec. 26 for items sold between Nov. 21 and Dec. 25, and Target is doing the same for unopened items sold between Oct. 1 and Dec. 25. Amazon is allowing returns through Jan. 31 for most items bought as early as Oct. 1.

“A lot of cases you can return gifts that were purchased online in-store, to a retailer’s in-store location, if you’re more comfortable with that. So that can be a lot easier for people rather than having to figure out how to ship a gift back,” said Kristin McGrath, editor of RetailMeNot .

If you don’t want to return an unwanted gift, think about donating or regifting it. And if you got a gift card you don’t want, you can sell it online for cash.

