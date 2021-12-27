ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Day Preview

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

The short-handed Hawks host DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls.

Preview

The Chicago Bulls were one of the first NBA teams to suffer a total outbreak of COVID-19 in their locker room. Head coach Billy Donovan and point guard Lonzo Ball are the latest members of the organization to enter the league's Health & Safety Protocols. Once those two return, the recently renovated Bulls can continue their march to the playoffs.

Chicago's front office did a tremendous job of building around Zach LaVine over the past nine months. Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Vucevic are all archetype role players. And thanks to the resurgence of newly-acquired DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls are second in the Eastern Conference.

Like any team led by DeRozan and company, the Bulls don't rely on outside shooting. In fact, they're last in the NBA in three-point attempts. However, they're eighth in net rating and will likely have home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are not enjoying the same euphoric season as their central division competitors. Currently, ten players including Trae Young are in Health & Safety Protocols. Couple that with the ongoing absence of defensive stopper De'Andre Hunter and the team has been taking on water over the past month.

Injury Report

Tonight the Bulls will be without Alex Caruso (foot), and Patrick Williams (wrist). Additionally, Tony Bradley, Alfonzo McKinnie, and Lonzo Ball join their coach Billy Donovan in the league's Health & Safety Protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Like I mentioned earlier, the injury report isn't nearly as rosy for the Hawks. John Collins, Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, Wes Iwundu, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Onyeka Okongwu, Lou Williams, and Trae Young are all in the Health & Safety Protocols.

Additionally, De'Andre Hunter (right wrist recovery), and Solomon Hill (right hamstring) remain out of action. The Hawks, like many other teams, are signing free agents and G-league players left and right just to fill out their roster.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Bulls as 6-point favorites. That's a safe bet given the Hawks lack of depth. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, and Cam Reddish are the only players from coach Nate McMillan's rotation who are still available to play tonight. We know 'Bogi' and Cam aren't shy about shooting, but they will really have to produce against the Bulls defense to keep the Hawks in this game tonight. As always, you can check back later tonight for our post-game wrapup.

