NBA

Hawks vs. Bulls: Television, Stream, Listen, Odds

By Pat Benson
 4 days ago

How to watch, listen, stream, and get in on the action.

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls . Both teams have been ravaged by injuries and illness. However, there are some interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, December 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Moneyline: ATL +188, CHI -225

Total O/U: 207.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

