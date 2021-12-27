Hawks vs. Bulls: Television, Stream, Listen, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls . Both teams have been ravaged by injuries and illness. However, there are some interesting storylines coming into this game. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, December 27, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Bulls Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Bulls Listen: Chicago Bulls Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Bulls -5.5
Moneyline: ATL +188, CHI -225
Total O/U: 207.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
