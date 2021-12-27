Lake St. Louis officer shoots dog after several area attacks

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police officer shot a dog Sunday after several attacks in a park and neighborhood.

The Lake St. Louis Police department says that officers were called to Founders Park after a report of multiple people being attacked by a dog. An older man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He had bite marks and cuts on his hands and legs.

Officers found the dog in a nearby soccer field and tracked it to the Stonecrest subdivision. They went to the home of the dog’s owner on Flintshire Lane. While they were waiting outside two dogs pushed open the screen door and got away.

The dog involved in the previous attack then went after a woman and her dog. A Lake St. Louis officer ran to help her and the dog lunged at the officer. That is when the officer shot the dog.

The dog’s owner took the injured pet to an animal hospital. The dog’s condition is not known at this time.

Police have contacted St. Charles County Animal Control . The investigation into this incident is active and they will be reviewing the case for possible ordinance violations and other charges.

