ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Short Gap, WV

Frankfort stays winless with loss to Fort Hill

By Chapin Jewell, Mineral Daily News-Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXZK6_0dWjGeI100

SHORT GAP - Frankfort opened the season with a 30-point loss to Mountain Ridge (76-46), a nine-point loss to Hampshire (59-50), and a 12-point loss to Berkeley Springs (54-42). The Falcons closest shot at a victory came in game four as the Falcons took Keyser to the brink in a one-point loss (60-59). Last week, Frankfort fell to Fort Hill 67-45 at home to drop to 5-0 on the season.

After the Fort Hill loss, the Falcons entered a Christmas and New Year’s break that includes having the next 13 days off. On the 14th day, Jan. 4, 2022, Frankfort will head to Grant County to take on the Petersburg Vikings in hopes of garnering their first win of the season.

On Tuesday, Frankfort faced a Fort Hill squad that came out swinging in the first quarter en route to capturing their first win of the season. In that first stanza, the two teams combined for 42 points, with the Sentinels gaining a 10-point, 26-16 advantage. Fort Hill’s Anthony Burns, who would finish as the game’s high scorer, knocked down 14 of his 21 points in the first quarter alone.

Scoring for both teams slowed considerably in the second quarter, dropping from 42 combined points to 17 combined points. Fort Hill outscored the Falcons 10-7 in the second quarter to earn a 36-23 advantage heading into the locker rooms at halftime.

After the break, the third quarter would follow the trend of the first two quarters, with the Sentinels earning a 17-10 advantage in the frame to take a 53-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Frankfort would start strong and put up a valiant fight. The Falcons went on an 8-0 run following buckets by Cameron Layton, Peyton Slider and Tyson Spencer. In doing so, Frankfort cut the Fort Hill lead to 12 points, 53-41. Unfortunately for the Falcons, Fort Hill countered with a strong finish, outscoring the Falcons 14-4 the rest of the way in earning the 22-point, 67-45 victory.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by a trio of Falcons scoring in double figures with 10 points apiece, Cameron Layton, Peyton Slider and Luke Robinette. Bryson Lane finished just outside of double figures with eight points.

In victory, Fort Hill had a trio of double figures scorers of their own. Anthony Burns led the way with 21 points, followed by Bryce Shadt with 15 points, and Tavin Willis with 10 points.

In post-game comments, Frankfort coach Scott Slider cited problems on both offense and defense as the source of his teams struggles thus far. Offensively, Slider points to hastily taken shots rather than working the offense. Defensively, Slider points to not getting back in time and poor rebounding as problems.

The good news for Frankfort is that the two-week layoff will give the Falcons the time they need to address the issues as they begin play against sectional and regional opponents after the new year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keyser, WV
City
Short Gap, WV
City
Berkeley Springs, WV
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gap Frankfort#The Petersburg Vikings#Sentinels
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

148
Followers
81
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Keyser, WV from Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune.

 http://newstribune.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy