Frankfort stays winless with loss to Fort Hill

SHORT GAP - Frankfort opened the season with a 30-point loss to Mountain Ridge (76-46), a nine-point loss to Hampshire (59-50), and a 12-point loss to Berkeley Springs (54-42). The Falcons closest shot at a victory came in game four as the Falcons took Keyser to the brink in a one-point loss (60-59). Last week, Frankfort fell to Fort Hill 67-45 at home to drop to 5-0 on the season.

After the Fort Hill loss, the Falcons entered a Christmas and New Year’s break that includes having the next 13 days off. On the 14th day, Jan. 4, 2022, Frankfort will head to Grant County to take on the Petersburg Vikings in hopes of garnering their first win of the season.

On Tuesday, Frankfort faced a Fort Hill squad that came out swinging in the first quarter en route to capturing their first win of the season. In that first stanza, the two teams combined for 42 points, with the Sentinels gaining a 10-point, 26-16 advantage. Fort Hill’s Anthony Burns, who would finish as the game’s high scorer, knocked down 14 of his 21 points in the first quarter alone.

Scoring for both teams slowed considerably in the second quarter, dropping from 42 combined points to 17 combined points. Fort Hill outscored the Falcons 10-7 in the second quarter to earn a 36-23 advantage heading into the locker rooms at halftime.

After the break, the third quarter would follow the trend of the first two quarters, with the Sentinels earning a 17-10 advantage in the frame to take a 53-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Frankfort would start strong and put up a valiant fight. The Falcons went on an 8-0 run following buckets by Cameron Layton, Peyton Slider and Tyson Spencer. In doing so, Frankfort cut the Fort Hill lead to 12 points, 53-41. Unfortunately for the Falcons, Fort Hill countered with a strong finish, outscoring the Falcons 14-4 the rest of the way in earning the 22-point, 67-45 victory.

In the loss, Frankfort was led by a trio of Falcons scoring in double figures with 10 points apiece, Cameron Layton, Peyton Slider and Luke Robinette. Bryson Lane finished just outside of double figures with eight points.

In victory, Fort Hill had a trio of double figures scorers of their own. Anthony Burns led the way with 21 points, followed by Bryce Shadt with 15 points, and Tavin Willis with 10 points.

In post-game comments, Frankfort coach Scott Slider cited problems on both offense and defense as the source of his teams struggles thus far. Offensively, Slider points to hastily taken shots rather than working the offense. Defensively, Slider points to not getting back in time and poor rebounding as problems.

The good news for Frankfort is that the two-week layoff will give the Falcons the time they need to address the issues as they begin play against sectional and regional opponents after the new year.