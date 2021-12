On Thursday, a man suffered injuries following a fiery crash in Richland. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 182, near State Route 240. The preliminary investigation showed that a car was heading east on I-182 when it went over the median and crashed into the semi-truck going west on I-182. On arrival, medics rushed the driver of the car to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO