England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith

By Agence France-Presse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp. At lunch on day two in Melbourne, Australia were 131 for four with...

The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s Ashes humiliation leaves Chris Silverwood’s shortcomings as head coach exposed

As the knives point towards Chris Silverwood after England succumbed to a dismissal Ashes defeat following just 12 days of play across three Tests, it is probably worth reflecting how he ended up in charge of men’s team in the first place.As he stumbled through platitudes after Australia had made it 3-0 with a humiliating innings and 14-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he looked a man woefully out of his depth. But Silverwood was there on merit. His appointment at the end of the 2019 summer, having worked as the bowling coach and assistant to Trevor Bayliss...
Steve Smith
Pat Cummins
Joe Root
Jos Buttler
Marnus Labuschagne
Mcg
Nathan Lyon
David Warner
The Independent

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
The Independent

Chris Woakes backs Joe Root to continue as England captain

Chris Woakes has endorsed Joe Root continuing as England captain despite an abject showing in the Ashes which saw their hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket.Root and head coach Chris Silverwood have already kicked the inevitable questions about their positions into the long post-series grass but there is a feeling the skipper, at least, could have a say in his own future.If the tour continues its nose-dive trajectory, broader change is not off the cards but for now Root will overtake predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s record of 59 Tests at the helm when...
The Independent

Covid continues to loom over Ashes as Australia’s Travis Head tests positive

Covid-19 continued to cast a long shadow over the Ashes, with a positive test for Australia batter Travis Head the latest issue to raise question marks over the last two Test matches.Head’s result came back after the latest round of PCR testing, forcing him into a mandatory seven-day isolation in Melbourne while the rest of the squad move on to Sydney for the fourth Test.That represents a further escalation following an outbreak in the England camp, which has so far seen seven cases comprising three members of support staff and four of the travelling family group.Head coach Chris Silverwood is...
The Independent

A Blackburn landmark celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.FootballA former 20-goal Blackburn striker applauded the newest member of the club.Keep up your great work @benbreo 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/4THQRnkwhx— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 30, 2021Thanks @alanshearer 👍🏻😁 https://t.co/asr1Oettug— Ben Brereton (@benbreo) December 30, 2021The World Cup account remembered one of the competition’s great goalkeepers.⭐️ Remembering the great Gordon Banks, who was born 84 years ago today 🧤@England | #WorldCup | #TBT pic.twitter.com/KT2ZjPmCkD— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2021Son...
The Independent

Darker times lie ahead after year cricket would like to forget

Starting an annual review with the events of 16 November feels like opening a book somewhere near the end. But this was the day English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned to its frequency in 2021. A seminal moment in a challenging year for the summer game. It was on this date Azeem Rafiq sat in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been tough, riddled with the usual snakepits whistleblowers must navigate...
The Independent

Ricky Ponting labels England the worst team he’s seen tour Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has labelled England’s ragtag bunch the worst performing team to tour Down Under following their humbling Ashes campaign.Australia have guaranteed retention of the urn inside 12 days of cricket – England spent longer in quarantine before the start of the tour – as an innings-and-14-run win at Melbourne moved them into an unassailable 3-0 lead.The tourists’ collapse to 68 all out in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test was labelled “embarrassing” by a couple of former players and Ponting believes many of their batters are not up to scratch at the highest...
The Independent

Chris Silverwood power with England is ‘nonsense’, claims Mark Butcher

Mark Butcher insists head coach Chris Silverwood’s power in the England set-up is “nonsense” after going 3-0 down to Australia to concede the Ashes.Silverwood is under pressure to keep his job beyond the series, having operated as both head coach and chief selector.And Butcher believes the balance is not right for England to thrive at Test level after another humiliating series defeat.“He has been given an extraordinary amount of power as he’s also the chief selector, which is utter nonsense,” Butcher told Sky Sports News.“It’s completely unsustainable. Whether or not the messaging from him is now starting to fall...
Melbourne
The Independent

Australia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests

Australia are hopeful of no further disruptions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after their squad returned a full round of negative Covid-19 tests.Doubts had descended on the New Year fixture in Sydney when batter Travis Head was found to be carrying the virus prior to the team’s departure from Melbourne on Friday.He was the first player from either side to test positive in what has become a daily screening schedule, but seven members of England’s wider touring party, as well as match referee David Boon, had contracted the virus in recent days.Australia's players and support staff got the all-clear...
The Independent

Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’

Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The champions’ first home game takes place against Scotland on February 12 but, under Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government, only 50 spectators are permitted to view outdoor events.The guidelines are reviewed weekly and First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to give assurances that fans will be allowed to return in time for the Six Nations as case numbers for the Omicron variant continue to surge.Wales are also scheduled to host France and Italy at the Principality...
newschain

Gareth Southgate hoping 2022 brings a major trophy for England

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes his side can find the “missing piece” and win a trophy in 2022. The Three Lions missed out on their first piece of major silverware since 1966 when they lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy in July, which came three years after a run to the World Cup semi-finals.
AFP

Bumrah hailed after making crucial breakthroughs for India

Jasprit Bumrah was hailed by Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour after making two late breakthroughs on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close, with home captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52. Indiaâs progress to victory was held up by a defiant partnership between Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen, who eked out 40 runs for the third wicket at less than two runs an over and threatened to see their side through to the close of play. But Bumrah came back for a final spell on a hot afternoon and produced a superb delivery which snaked back and bowled Van der Dussen, who did not offer a shot.
