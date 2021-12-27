Don’t miss these important dates for Alabama’s 2022 election

( WHNT ) — 2022 is just around the corner and that means one thing: it’s time for another election year.

With elections in Alabama and across the nation next year, it’s important to know deadlines and dates so you can make sure that you are registered, go to your polling place on the correct day, and if you’re voting by absentee, you’ll need to know the deadline to apply for a ballot.

Next year’s primary elections in Alabama will be held on May 24, 2022 . Other primary election dates, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, include:

May 9: Voter registration deadline

Voter registration deadline May 17: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail

Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail May 19: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person

Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person May 23: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot May 24: Deadline for absentee ballots to be returned by mail (must be received by noon)

If any primaries result in a runoff election, it will be held on June 21, 2022 . The deadlines for those potential runoff elections include:

June 6: Voter registration deadline

Voter registration deadline June 14: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail

Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail June 16: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person

Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person June 20: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot June 21: Deadline for absentee ballots to be returned by mail (must be received by noon)

The general election date in Alabama is November 8, 2022. Here are the dates for November’s election:

October 24: Voter registration deadline

Voter registration deadline November 1: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail

Last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail November 3: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person

Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person November 7: Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot November 8: Deadline for absentee ballots to be returned by mail (must be received by noon)

The 2022 elections in Alabama will include races for both houses of the state legislature and multiple statewide offices, including: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, treasurer, and commissioner of agriculture and industries. Other statewide offices on the ballot include places 5 and 6 on the Alabama Supreme Court, places 1 and 2 on the Alabama Public Service Commission, districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 on the State Board of Education, and several circuit and district judgeships.

The election will also include all seven of Alabama’s congressional House districts and an open race for U.S. Senate to replace the retiring Richard Shelby.

For more information on Alabama’s upcoming election, visit the 2022 Voter Guide on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

