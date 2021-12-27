ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia’s Extra Gas Flows To Europe Remain Low For A Week

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia’s Gazprom hasn’t booked transit capacity for Monday for natural gas exports via a key pipeline route to Germany, which was sending gas eastwards for a sixth consecutive day. Gazprom has not booked transit export capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus to Poland and Germany for...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Putin: Nord Stream 2 Is Loaded With Gas And Ready To Deliver

Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany is fully ready and prepared to start pumping gas exports. Putin announced for the first time the second stretch of the 1,200+km pipeline has been filled with gas, and once approved, will have an immediate impact on Europe’s energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's Gas Pivot to China Poses Challenge for Europe

Gazprom, Russia's giant state-owned energy company, is slated to finalize an agreement in 2022 for a second huge natural gas pipeline running from Siberia to China, marking yet another stage in what energy analysts and Western diplomats say is a fast-evolving gas pivot to Asia by Moscow. They see the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gas flows east via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline

MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline that usually delivers Russian gas to Western Europe was sending fuel back to Poland for an eleventh day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade shows. Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border were going east into Poland...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Gazprom#Yamal Europe#Reuters#Russian#European#Dutch#Lng#Asian#Bloomberg#Eu
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Guyana Votes To Set Up Oil Wealth Fund

The Parliament of Guyana, where more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalents have been discovered over the past half-decade, voted this week to amend its Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act that will govern a sovereign wealth fund managing the proceeds from oil. The Parliament also passed the so-called local...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
OilPrice.com

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022

After the fracking revolution left the U.S. shale patch bleeding cash and deeply indebted. Wall Street ramped up pressure on companies to cut debt and boost shareholder value. The U.S. shale industry has exercised incredible restraint during this year’s oil price rally. Consequently, investment in new wells has crashed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Beijing Slashes Import Quotas For Independent Refiners By 11%

Chinese authorities have granted 11 percent lower crude import quotas to independent refiners in the world’s top oil importer in the first batch of quota allowances for 2022. The government, intent on reforming the independent refining sector and cracking down on tax evasion and illicit practices at the teapots,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Indian State Oil Giant To Significantly Expand Oil Exploration

Indian state firm Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to raise fourfold its exploration and production acreage by 2025, India’s petroleum minister said on Thursday, as the world’s third-biggest oil importer looks to reduce its large dependence on crude imports. ONGC’s strategy for the future includes boosting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

China Mandates State Companies To Reduce Energy Consumption

Chinese authorities have asked that state companies reduce their energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 compared to 2020 levels as part of China’s plan to have its CO2 emissions peak before the end of this decade. State-controlled firms in China must slash their energy consumption per 10,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Britain leans on gas shipments from Qatar to ease supply squeeze

Britain has tapped Qatar as an informal natural gas supplier of last resort in the face of soaring gas prices, The Independent has learned, after foreign secretary Liz Truss visited the Gulf nation in October.Pressure to ensure gas supply has mounted as prices have risen at record rates across the EU and UK. Pandemic production disruption, lack of UK storage capacity and slimmer stores in major EU economies have left many countries scrambling to top up supplies of natural gas this winter.Energy suppliers this week described soaring gas prices as a “national crisis” and industry estimates suggest that consumers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UAE Looks To Boost Gas Production Capacity With Sharjah Plans

A cornerstone of the U.S.’s strategy to counter the growing influence of China and Russia across the Middle East via Iran remains the relationship normalisation deal signed between Israel and the UAE. Not only does this provide the U.S. with some element of control over more of the oil coming from the region, to augment that principally of Saudi Arabia, but also as the oil industry in particular involves the movement of huge amounts of money, ships, equipment, technology and personnel in often disguised ways it allows for increased intelligence-gathering and counter-terrorism activities by the U.S. and its allies. The UAE is particularly useful in all of these endeavours, as has been analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, given its scope to increase crude oil output from Abu Dhabi and to offer a secure storage and bunkering area in Fujairah, outside the perennially politically-sensitive Strait of Hormuz. Last week saw another of the UAE’s constituent emirates, Sharjah, announce proposals to launch an offshore bidding round for its new gas and condensate find. The bidding, which is officially mooted to start in early 2023 but which may occur later in 2022, according to legal sources in Abu Dhabi spoken to by OilPrice.com last week, relates to Sharjah’s Block B, run jointly by Italy’s ENI and the state-owned Sharjah National Oil Corp (SNOC) after the Emirate’s first bidding round in 2019. Late in 2020, the two companies discovered the Mahani reservoir, and subsequent first drilling yielded up to 1.4 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) of lean gas and associated condensate. First gas was also produced this year from the Mahani-1 gas well, but no volume data was released by the companies, although SNOC did state that it is continuing to limit production from Mahani-1 at less than 1.4 mcm/d in order to collect data and map out the full potential of the reservoir. Further drilling by the two companies, which also work together in onshore concession areas A and C, is set to continue in January with two new wells, according to the statement by SNOC, and the company added last week that the initial seismic data on the developments show ‘significant’ reserves that will be ‘very economical’ to produce and develop.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes

There were 20 tankers bearing American gas heading for Europe. The number of U.S. natural gas cargoes heading for European ports jumped by one-third over the weekend as the continent shivers amid a deepening energy crisis. There were 20 tankers bearing American gas heading for Europe, up from 15 on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Set To End The Year On A Bullish Note

The oil markets are poised to end 2021 on a relatively high note, as concerns of Omicron impacting global demand in the same way that Delta did turned out to be overblown. - Global tanker markets are expected to see an upswing from the past two years’ volatile rise as demand stabilizes, however shippers profitability will be far from ideal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Is Russia choking Europe amid gas crisis

Despite the European energy crunch, Russian imports aren?t being boosted. The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually brings Russian gas to Europe, reversed its flow last week, adding pressure to an already tight European gas market as winter demand peaks. Instead of flowing to Europe, where energy prices are skyrocketing as a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

20 tankers with U.S. LNG are traveling to Europe, and another 14 are headed in the same general direction awaiting further orders. According to analysts, the U.S. cargoes will not make a lasting difference due to volume constraints. Prices have been on a steady decline even though Gazprom has continued...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy