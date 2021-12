What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. High: 57; Low: 48. Cloudy today, rain on Saturday, clear on Sunday. What’s dropping: Central Pa. is known for some odd New Year’s Eve props, like a giant strawberry in Harrisburg, Mr. Pickle in Dillsburg and bologna in Lebanon. Those drops are still happening, but others were canceled this year. Also, several bars and restaurants are still planning parties to ring in 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO