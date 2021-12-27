ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News: Blackhawks Tuesday Game Postponed And Return Of The Taxi Squad

The Chicago Blackhawks' next game was supposed to be on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but unfortunately, it was postponed on Sunday. The entire NHL has been dealing with a lot of COVID outbreaks prompting them to hit the pause button on the season ahead of Christmas this past...

Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
icehogs.com

Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to Taxi Squad

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Arvid Söderblom (AHR-vihd SOH-duhr-blewm) to the taxi squad from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Söderblom, playing in his first professional season in North America, has posted a 4-5-0 record with a .915 save percentage in nine...
icehogs.com

Blackhawks Recall Slavin and Regula to Taxi Squad; Activate Borgstrom and Khaira

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forwards Henrik Borgstrom (non-COVID related illness) and Jujhar Khaira (concussion protocol) off of injured reserve and assigned them to the active roster. In addition, the team has also recalled defenseman Alec Regula and forward Josiah Slavin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the taxi squad.
Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
Frank Seravalli
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
FanSided

3 head coach options Chicago Bears cannot choose

With the Chicago Bears yet to start their head coaching search, rumors have flown every which way about what direction the team will go. Since they are not doing anything yet, there are plenty of wild ideas being thrown out there and nobody can really shut anything down because we do not have a clue.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Return of NHL taxi squads creates domino effect in minors

Larry Landon enjoyed watching two recent American Hockey League callups score in their NHL debuts. Adding to the fun: they did it against a team with a player who spent time in the ECHL. “It’s wonderful to see,” the executive director of the Professional Hockey Players’ Association said. “It’s great...
FanSided

Minnesota Wild lock up Dean Evason, coaching staff to contract extensions

Minnesota Wild general manager says Dean Evason is both a passionate and compassionate individual. “Dean is a great communicator,” Guerin said of the Wild’s coach. “I think he is always upfront and honest with the guys. I think that probably goes back to his playing days. Communication is one of his strengths.
FanSided

Lions could potentially make shocking QB decision for 2022

Most fans expected the Detroit Lions to draft a quarterback this offseason but head coach Dan Campbell might have other plans. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. The main commodity of the trade for Detroit was the draft capital that will be used to rebuild a (possibly intentionally) depleted roster.
