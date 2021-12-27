ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqYIC_0dWjF5dk00

Characterizing the talents of UCF running back signee Jordan McDonald.

With the way that UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn likes to run the football between the tackles, adding Jordan McDonald to the 2022 recruiting class made sense.

He’s a big running back that does his best work towards the middle of the field. By adding McDonald, the Knights will continue to have a balanced running back depth chart in terms of size and speed.

Jordan McDonald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7VKz_0dWjF5dk00
Jordan McDonald

Matt Ray, Volunteer Country

Vitals: 6’1”, 215-pounds

Position: Running Back

High School: Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton

Recruitment: Several programs from across the country recruited McDonald. UCF, Tennessee, and South Carolina were probably the most heavily involved with his recruitment. Florida State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Virginia, Kentucky, and Louisville are just a handful of his other offers.

Frame

McDonald is about as ready made a power running back as one would like to find. He’s built well in his upper legs, a key attribute for in-between the tackles running, and he’s also advanced his upper body strength for a high school running back.

With how he’s built already, McDonald just needs to finetune his frame and add strength, not size. He might add another 10 pounds, but nothing more will be needed.

Athleticism

Even at 6’1”, 215-pounds, McDonald is quite nimble and changes direction well. In fact, he often set up defenders for hard cuts that resulted in big plays.

He’s not necessarily a burner, but few defenders caught him from behind. Playing in the Atlanta area, there’s a plethora of speed that McDonald goes against, too.

He’s also just a bull, as one might expect. When a defender does not use proper tackling form and stays high, that usually does not end well for that defender. McDonald runs over players on a consistent basis.

Best Attribute

Confidence. McDonald ran hard and did so right at the opponents he played. His attitude of being the hammer and the opponent being the nail serves him well.

McDonald simply knows what type of player he is. A big, powerful, downhill runner. He takes pride in that style of play and it’s obvious from watching his film.

Overall Style of Play

Just because McDonald hits the hole between the tackles with authority does not mean he’s just an inside runner. He’s done a great job of showing better patience as a runner during his senior season as compared to his junior year.

Outside zone is one play in particular that McDonald did this, and it’s a play that UCF certainly uses under Coach Malzahn. Regardless of the play, watching McDonald’s feet stay patient and not just run into the first hole he sees shows a natural penchant for playing running back.

Sometimes a running back needs to stay patient and wait for a block to develop; McDonald shows attribute this throughout his senior film.

He played 7A football in Georgia, the largest classification in the Peach State. Despite being a big running back, McDonald’s patience helped him rumble for many long touchdown runs against top-notch players going to SEC and ACC schools. How he usually did it is fun to watch.

When needed, he hammers right at a defender. McDonald picks and chooses how and when he uses his power, however, and that’s a great sign for his future.

Area to Improve

For any incoming freshman running back, learning to pass protect is a major priority. It’s not asked of high school running backs all that much. McDonald is certainly big enough, and he possesses that natural penchant for contact to be a good pass protector. It’s certainly an area that current UCF running back Isaiah Bowser excels at.

The other capacity to work on will be the screen game. Carrying out fakes during play-action screens, not giving away the screen pass too early when blocking prior to turning around and looking for the football, and just understanding the best ways to advance the football against college defenders will all be areas he learns more and more after being on the UCF practice fields.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , as well as Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram . Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

Who is Parker Navarro?

Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Lima News

Rose Bowl opt outs produce questions for Buckeyes

Five questions created by the decision of four Ohio State starters not to play in the Rose Bowl:. Question No. 1: Is there any way to put a positive spin on Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Haskell Garrett not being in uniform in the Rose Bowl?. Answer: Not...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Nebraska State
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
AthlonSports.com

Cotton Bowl Prediction and Preview: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff officially gets underway on Friday afternoon with Alabama and Cincinnati meeting in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for a trip to the national championship. It's a David versus Goliath showdown in Arlington, as the Crimson Tide are making their seventh trip to the CFB Playoff and have their sights set on their seventh national title under coach Nick Saban. This is the Bearcats' first trip to the playoff, and coach Luke Fickell's team made history in the process by becoming the first Group of 5 team to reach a semifinal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#College Football#American Football#Senior Film Review
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals 2 Alabama Players Are Game-Time Decisions

On Friday afternoon, Alabama will take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. The winner of this College Football Playoff matchup will advance to the national championship game. Earlier this Thursday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had an update on his roster heading into the Playoff. He announced that cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receiver JoJo Earle will be game-time decisions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Instagram
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
264
Followers
266
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy