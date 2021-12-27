Drake Handed Out Cash for Christmas

Drake blessed many for the Christmas season when he went around handing out cash to people.

He was spotted going around Canada in a Maybach handing out wads of cash to people in the street.

One of the people who received the money wrote on social media, “@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life’s f—ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”

Some fans were even posting their location on social media, hoping Drake would find them.

What’s the largest amount of money someone ever gave you?

