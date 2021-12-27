ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

IceHogs vs Wild game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

By WTVO Web Team
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fDrF_0dWjEpgM00

UPDATE:

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen, Assistant Coach Jared Nightingale, forwards Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicz and D.J. Busdeker and defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell have entered COVID-19 protocol.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The American Hockey League has announced that Monday nights’ Rockford IceHogs at Iowa Wild game has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the IceHogs.

The IceHogs website says that the “organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.”

The game has yet to be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Beaudin
Person
Jared Nightingale
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Game#Covid#Iowa Wild#Weather#Ahl
ValleyCentral

RGV Vipers set to begin regular season

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The RGV Vipers have announced the start of their regular season after NBA G League game cancelations. The original start of the NBA G League was set for Dec. 27, 2021, but league officials pushed the start date back to Jan. 5, 2022. All games between the day of the announcement, […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

QC Storm-Thunderbolts December 26 game rescheduled for March

In a release, the Quad City Storm announced its December 26 game has been rescheduled: The game between the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts that was scheduled to be played December 26 has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 6. The game will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy