IceHogs vs Wild game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

UPDATE:



Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen, Assistant Coach Jared Nightingale, forwards Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicz and D.J. Busdeker and defensemen Nicolas Beaudin and Ian Mitchell have entered COVID-19 protocol.



ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The American Hockey League has announced that Monday nights’ Rockford IceHogs at Iowa Wild game has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the IceHogs.

The IceHogs website says that the “organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.”

The game has yet to be rescheduled.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.