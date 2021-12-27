ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans open as home favorites over Dolphins for Week 17

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans (10-5) enter a crucial Week 17 contest at Nissan Stadium against the Miami Dolphins (7-7) as home favorites.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins, with the over/under set at 41.5. The spread is tied for the second tightest of the Week 17 slate, while the over/under is the third lowest.

Tennessee has yet another opportunity to secure the AFC South this week. The Titans’ magic number is one, so a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss in either of the final two games would get it done.

As far as the No. 1 seed is concerned, a Titans win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals would propel Tennessee back into the top spot entering Week 18.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins, who still have a “Monday Night Football” game versus the New Orleans Saints to play, are clinging to their playoff hopes.

Should Miami beat the Saints on Monday, they’d go into this contest with the same record as the Baltimore Ravens, the team currently sitting in the final playoff spot.

Also, Miami would trail the first-place Buffalo Bills and second-place New England Patriots by one game. The Bills own the head-to-head tie-breaker over Miami, but the Dolphins hold the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Patriots with one game left between the two teams.

The Titans are 9-6 against the spread and have hit the over in seven of 15 contests. The Dolphins are 7-6-1 against the spread and have hit the over six times.

24/7 Wall St.

After Week 16, What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

With only two games left in the regular season, the NFL’s top teams are still jockeying for position. Six teams have clinched playoff berths while eight teams are mathematically eliminated, leaving 18 teams to duke it out for the eight remaining playoff spots. Winning one extra game can mean the difference between hosting postseason games […]
NFL
Washington Post

NFL best bets and picks for Week 17: Titans should halt Dolphins’ streak

The Dolphins are on a seven-game winning streak, allowing them to grab hold of a playoff spot, but take a closer look at those victories and the achievement seems a little less impressive. Miami beat the Houston Texans (29th best team per Football Outsiders), the Baltimore Ravens (19th), the New York Jets twice (26th), the Carolina Panthers (28th), the New York Giants (27th) with backup quarterback Mike Glennon under center and the New Orleans Saints playing their fourth-string quarterback, Ian Book.
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins quickly shift focus to Titans after key Monday night win over Saints

The Miami Dolphins handled the first leg of three steps they likely need to take care of to make the playoffs with Monday night’s 20-3 win at the New Orleans Saints. But any celebration for the latest in a seven-game winning streak — after losing seven straight before it — was short-lived. Traveling back to Miami early Tuesday morning meant it was right back to work for the Dolphins (8-7) before an all-too-important AFC showdown in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans (10-5) on Sunday, especially after the Titans have had four more days of rest and preparation after playing last Thursday night.
NFL
Dallas News

SportsDay’s expert NFL picks for Week 17: Bengals-Chiefs, Titans-Dolphins, Colts-Raiders and more

As the regular season starts to wind down, several teams will continue their playoff push this week. Leading the matchups with playoff-seeding implications, the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) will face the slumping Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Sunday to keep their slim hopes at a No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye alive. Elsewhere, Joe Burrow will lead the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4), the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) face the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) will take on the surging Miami Dolphins (8-7).
NFL
