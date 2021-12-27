Titans open as home favorites over Dolphins for Week 17

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) enter a crucial Week 17 contest at Nissan Stadium against the Miami Dolphins (7-7) as home favorites.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins, with the over/under set at 41.5. The spread is tied for the second tightest of the Week 17 slate, while the over/under is the third lowest.

Tennessee has yet another opportunity to secure the AFC South this week. The Titans’ magic number is one, so a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss in either of the final two games would get it done.

As far as the No. 1 seed is concerned, a Titans win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals would propel Tennessee back into the top spot entering Week 18.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins, who still have a “Monday Night Football” game versus the New Orleans Saints to play, are clinging to their playoff hopes.

Should Miami beat the Saints on Monday, they’d go into this contest with the same record as the Baltimore Ravens, the team currently sitting in the final playoff spot.

Also, Miami would trail the first-place Buffalo Bills and second-place New England Patriots by one game. The Bills own the head-to-head tie-breaker over Miami, but the Dolphins hold the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Patriots with one game left between the two teams.

The Titans are 9-6 against the spread and have hit the over in seven of 15 contests. The Dolphins are 7-6-1 against the spread and have hit the over six times.