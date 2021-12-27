Teenage male shot in Gilpin Court Sunday night, Richmond Police investigating
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Gilpin Court that injured a teenage male late Sunday night.
Around 11:20 p.m. on December 26, police responded to the 1100 block of St. Paul Street for reports of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers located a juvenile male shot in the leg. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.
Major crimes is investigating the incident and no suspect information is available.
