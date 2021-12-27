ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Keke Palmer Reportedly Snags a Studio City Crib for $1.38M

By Claudine Zap
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeke Palmer, the former Nickelodeon star, has purchased a place in Studio City, the website Dirt reported. The actress and singer’s new home previously belonged to her co-star on “True Jackson, VP,” Jennette McCurdy. Built in 1987, the home sold for $1.38 million. McCurdy, who also...

