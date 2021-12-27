ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Boys & Girls Club hosts Kwanzaa celebration, vax clinic

By Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Boys & Girls Club of Portland will host a Kwanzaa celebration and vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

This will be for families to come to receive a COVID-19 or flu vaccine. There will also be food and live entertainment.

CEO of the Portland metro area, Terry Johnson shares more about the event.

