Boys & Girls Club hosts Kwanzaa celebration, vax clinic
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Boys & Girls Club of Portland will host a Kwanzaa celebration and vaccine clinic on Tuesday.
This will be for families to come to receive a COVID-19 or flu vaccine. There will also be food and live entertainment.
CEO of the Portland metro area, Terry Johnson shares more about the event.
